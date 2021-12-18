YouTube TV loses ESPN and other Disney networks after failing to reach the New Deal





YouTube TV was unable to sign an 11-hour contract with Disney to maintain more than 12 Disney-owned channels on its live TV streaming service. As of December 18, popular networks such as ESPN and ABC have been removed from service. As promised, YouTube TV dropped its subscription to $ 50 per month as a direct result of the lost show.

Disney said in a statement late Friday that it refused to reach a fair deal with us based on market conditions after ongoing negotiations with YouTube TV.

As a result, subscribers are unmatched in live sports and news, as well as ABC, ESPN Network, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX Network, National Geographic Channel for kids, families, and general entertainment shows. You no longer have access to your network portfolio. The company added. We are ready to reach a fair agreement with Google as soon as possible to minimize the inconvenience of YouTube TV viewers by restoring the network. We hope Google will participate in that effort.

In a blog post, YouTube TV said it would continue to talk to Disney to advocate on your behalf, hoping to restore the content on YouTube TV.

According to YouTube TV, it has been in good faith negotiations with Disney for several months. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we were unable to reach a fair agreement before the existing contract expired and the channel was no longer available on YouTube TV.

This announcement follows a notice shared with subscribers earlier this week that the channel could disappear from YouTube TV on Friday, December 17, if no agreement is reached between the two companies. If negotiations fail, YouTube TV said it would reduce the usual $ 65 per month to $ 15 per month to make up for the change.

Earlier this week, there seemed to be a positive solution to service losses. For one thing, the service emailed subscribers on Monday telling subscribers that House of Mouse is an important partner for us and negotiating a deal with Disney if we can reach fair terms. He added that he wanted to do it. However, the two companies were unable to reach an agreement because the current agreement expired after 17 December.

The loss of more than a dozen channels does not mean that YouTube TV can remain competitive with other Internet cable services such as Hulu with Live TV and Fubo TV. Not only are more than a dozen channels wiped out of service, but Disney’s list of properties is extensive, including not only Disney channels, but also FX, ESPN, and National Geographic channels.

A complete list of channels left over because the transaction was not reached includes:

Your local ABC Channel ABC News Live Disney Channel Disney Junior Disney XD Freeform FXFXXFXM National Geographic National Geographic Wild ESPN ESPN2 ESPN3 (by certification to ESPN App) ESPNU ESPNEWSSEC Network ACC Network

Carriage disputes are frustratingly common in our new streaming environment and are often publicly held before they reach resolution, as is the case with YouTube TV and NBCUniversal-owned channels. Less often, if the two parties can’t reach an agreement and need support for their favorite programming, they’ll have to hunt for a new provider at a cost.

