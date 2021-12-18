The burden on the case is reduced and the positiveness is maintained.





ICU beds are low due to a surge in COVID cases and FEMA requirements

A tough milestone in the fight against the coronavirus: The United States has surpassed 800,000 deaths, and Wisconsin has seen a steady increase in hospitalizations and cases, with deaths reaching its highest level since January.

Milwaukee-The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) on Friday, December 17, reported a slight reduction in the case burden of COVID-19, but the positive rate remained at previously reported levels.

According to MHD, the city saw 318.6 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The burden of illness has decreased from 331.4 per 100,000 in the previous week. The gating criteria remain the “extreme” transmission designation.

According to MHD, the positive rate remained at 10.5% and was considered a “high” infection.

Sign up now: Get daily headlines with breaking news emails from FOX6 News

According to MHD, 60.5% of urban dwellers over the age of 16 are fully vaccinated and 65.5% are at least first dosed. In addition, 27.7% of fully vaccinated people are boosted.

The Ministry of Health urges people gathering on upcoming holidays to do so safely. This involves wearing a mask when gathering only with fully vaccinated friends and family, when gathering in public indoor spaces, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or contacting people who have been identified as COVID positive. If you are at home-19.

Free Download: Get the latest news alerts with the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

“We all wanted a holiday season that felt more normal, but unfortunately COVID-19 is still very present in our community,” said Milwaukee Health Commissioner Kirsten Johnson. Stated. “Vaccines provide an effective level of protection against this virus, but we still need to work diligently on other proven safety mitigations. We are all this season and many holidays to come. I want to be able to celebrate the season. “

The MHD COVID-19 testing and vaccination site will monitor upcoming holiday times. Those who need PCR tests or vaccines are advised to plan ahead.

The Northwest Health Center, Southside Health Center and Menomony Valley Sites will be closed from Friday, December 24th to Sunday, December 26th and from Friday, December 31st to Sunday, January 2nd. We encourage you to visit HealthyMKE.com to find another location.

The occurrence of a COVID prompts a change in the NFL. 3 game move

The NFL has moved three games due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Las Vegas in Cleveland from Saturday to Monday. From Sunday to Tuesday, Seattle, Los Angeles Rams and Washington, Philadelphia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox6now.com/news/milwaukee-covid-cases-positivity-121721 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos