CASNR, Professor TTUHSC Appointed as Fellow of National Academy of Inventors

Samuel Prien, a professor of reproductive physiology and reproductive support in the Department of Animal and Food Science, Faculty of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Texas Institute of Technology, was nominated for the 2021 class of Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors (NAI), the organization this week. Announced.

“I’m really humble about this perception,” Prien said. “We are aware of everyone who has passed through my lab in the last 25 years, not just me. Here we are improving assisted reproductive technology for individuals suffering from infertility and improving animal production techniques. , Farmers have sought to make it more accessible, and ranchers, and improve their profitability and sustainability as they try to feed a world of hunger. “

Prien, who is also co-appointed in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Texas Tech University’s Center for Health Sciences (TTUHSC), was elected to NAI’s Beginner Senior Member in 2019. He currently holds five US. Patents, 20 international patents and 3 copyrights. His first US patent was about how semen was collected and stored. This was Texas Tech’s first reproductive science-focused patent that reached the market through a license agreement between Texas Tech and Reproductive Solutions.

Prien became the eighth Texas Tech faculty member to be appointed as a NAI Fellow, joining Robert V. Duncan (2014) in the Department of Physics and Astronomy, Mindy Brashears (2016) in the Department of Animal and Food Science, and Kishor Mehta in the Department. rice field. Department of Civil Engineering, Environment and Construction Engineering (2017), Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering Hongxing Jiang (2018), Department of Plant and Soil Science Luis Rafael Herrera-Estrella (2019), Department of Electrical and Soil Science Jingyu Lin Computer Engineering (2019) and John McGlone from the Department of Animal & Food Sciences (2020).

Prien received a bachelor’s degree in botany (1978) and a master’s degree (1980) from Texas Tech University in 1991, as well as a PhD in animal science. He has been appointed to TTUHSC since 1992, has been the director of the TTUHSC Institute for Clinical Obstetrics and Gynecology since 2010, and has been the director of the department’s research department since 2003.

Prien will join the NAI Fellow Entrance Ceremony in June as part of the 11th Annual Meeting of the National Academy of Inventors.

“Professor Sam Prien is highly regarded as a faculty member at both Texas Tech and TTUHSC,” said Joseph Heppert, Vice President of Research and Innovation at the Office of Research & Innovation. “He is a prolific researcher and an avid collaborator in many of his academic activities. Congratulations to Sam for this recognition and many other achievements in his outstanding career.”

The NAI Fellow Program focuses on academic inventors who have demonstrated a spirit of innovation in the creation or promotion of superior inventions that have had a concrete impact on quality of life, economic development and social well-being. Election as a NAI Fellow is the best expert distinction given only to academic inventors.

To date, NAI Fellows have more than 48,000 issued US patents, have created more than 13,000 licensed technologies and companies, and have created more than 1 million jobs. In addition, the discovery of NAI Fellows has generated over $ 3 trillion in revenue.

Elected as Fellow by NAI, they have been nominated as the inventor of US patents and have a significant impact on society and innovation through their outstanding contributions to innovation in areas such as patents and licensing, innovative discoveries and technology. Nominated by peers to support and strengthen. ..

The 2021 Fellow Class represents 116 research universities and government and non-profit research institutes around the world, with a total of more than 4,800 issued US patents. Among the 2021 fellows are 33 members of the National Academy of Science and Technology Medicine, three Nobel laureates, and other honor students.

