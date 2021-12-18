This website will help you quickly find and install FOSS as an alternative to Google apps.





If you flash a new ROM on your device, flash a Google app or GApps package to follow up. This is primarily because custom ROMs can be minimal, even without the regular set of apps needed to use the phone. But what if you don’t like Google’s suite of apps? Or do you just want to get out of the Google app ecosystem and not get caught up in it? That’s where the FOSS app comes in. FOSS is an abbreviation for Free and Open Source, which is basically a set of apps that can be used for free and is also open source. These can be used in place of regular apps such as Google Dialer, Google Messages, YouTube and more. If this seems interesting, there is a new website where you can quickly and easily find and install an alternative FOSS for Google apps. Manners.

Un.pixel-fy (also known as Fossapps) is a website created by XDA user wacko1805, where you can select and select the FOSS app to install on your mobile phone and select a flashable ZIP file that can be installed via Magisk. You can create it. You need to be running Android 8 or later and running Magisk 20 or later. If these requirements are met, all you have to do is visit the website and see the list of apps in each category. Select the apps you want to install in each category, and when you’re done,[作成してダウンロード]Just click a button. Download the file, copy it to your smartphone, install it and enjoy all the FOSS apps of your choice.

Websites have different categories, and you can choose from multiple options under each category. You can choose from Koler, Emerald Dialer, Simple Dialer for the phone app, Fenix, Styx, DuckDuckGo for the browser, F-Droid and Aurora for the app store, and NewPipe and Vanced for YouTube. This is basically a great tool. To find a free and open source alternative to Google apps in the fastest way possible!

If you want to get out of the Google ecosystem, or if your phone doesn’t support Google’s GMS core, try Fossapps and let us know your experience in the comments below.

