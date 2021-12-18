How to merge Google Photos accounts





Combining two or more Google Photos accounts makes it easy to find specific photos and videos using Google’s advanced search.

Google Photos is one of the best ways to store your private photos and videos online and you can share them with others, but it’s better to merge your accounts for easy access. In some cases, it is worthwhile. There is no one-click option to do this, but combining photos and videos from more than one Google Photos account is relatively easy, and it only takes a few steps.

Google Photos is a great option for storing videos and photos in the cloud, losing their memory compared to backing up to a hard drive that is likely to fail over over time. Protect Google maintains a vast amount of infrastructure to ensure reliable storage and connectivity, powering most of the Internet. This means that gigabytes and even terabytes of media backups can be safely and easily accessed using Google Photos’ advanced search capabilities.

Today’s screen rant video

Related: How to enable two-factor authentication for your Google account

It is possible to integrate your Google Photos account and it takes just a few steps and a little patience. Users can only combine two accounts at a time, but they can repeat the same sequence and merge more. To start the process, users must set up partner sharing from a secondary account that will be merged with other primary accounts. In the Google Photos settings, the Sharing section gives you the option to send an invitation to start sharing with others. When you accept the invitation, your partner sharing settings give you the option to save all or a specific person’s photo. If either is enabled, the photos and videos from the secondary will be copied to the primary account. This is a great option offered by Google. However, it is important to note that the storage will be affected. It can take several days for everything to be copied, so do not remove anything from your secondary account for at least a week to avoid losing important images and videos.

Reasons to integrate your Google Photos account

Google Photos accounts store years of memories, so searching is essential to finding photos for a particular moment. Unfortunately, you can’t search for shared photos or videos. instead of,[共有]Tabs show continuous feeds from the people you share with, the latest ones at the top, and old photos and videos often require very long scrolling. The answer is to merge one account into another to make it easier to find a particular person or date.

The only downside to combining photos and videos from different accounts is the increased amount of storage used by Google Photos. For example, with 15GB of free space, merging two full accounts would result in one up to 30GB, requiring a paid subscription. Unexpected migration to a new storage tier may be an unwelcome surprise for subscribers as well. However, on the other hand, all of these photos and videos can now be viewed, searched, and searched by date, bringing the best experience of Google Photos to a wider library of photos and videos, so the benefits are a bit extra. Worth the cost.

Next: How to change your Google account password

Source: Google

90th Fianc: Cassia Tavares reacts to the death of her ex-husband Jason Hitch

About the author Alan Truly (848 articles published)

Alan is a technical writer living in Nova Scotia, Canada. A tech enthusiast from a young age, Alain is always aware of what’s new and what’s coming next. With over 30 years of experience in computer, video and photographic equipment, you can expect tips and insights to help him write. Alain has a degree in programming and has been focusing on design, editing and animation for many years. Over the past few years managing the logistics and e-commerce operations of a mobile accessory company, he has spent much of his time. Alain is the true jack of all digital trading in this ever-changing computer-rich world. To maintain his thinking and body flexibility, he practices yoga, light aerobic exercise, and eats a minimally processed plant-based whole food diet.

More from Alain

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/how-to-merge-google-photos-accounts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos