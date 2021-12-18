Videonetics announces technology integration with VIVOTEK





India: December 17, 2021: Videonetics, the world’s first unified video computing platform (UVCP) with AI and DL, is a series of edge analysis IPs compliant with Intelligent VMS 3.0, VIVOTEK, and NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act). Announced integration with camera.

Technology integration allows operators to easily configure and modify VIVOTEK camera streaming, imaging, and other parameters using the Intelligent VMS 3.0 user interface, and Edge Analytics applications running within the camera within the same integrated interface. Can be activated. At the time of the alert triggered by the Edge Analytics application, the information is immediately transferred from the VIVOTEK camera to the IVMS application. Operators can instantly monitor and assess incident severity by investigating specific relevant cameras on IVMS dynamic maps, and all incidents are processed in accordance with the organization’s Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). You can confirm that. The SOP includes popping up a video matrix that displays views of all cameras in the geofence and delivering information to various communication channels built into the IVMS application. This simplifies stakeholder response coordination and speeds incident resolution.

A distributed computing architecture that includes edge analytics and IVMS provides unlimited scalability when deploying video analytics applications to thousands of cameras in a single installation.

How does the integration of Intelligent VMS and VIVOTEK Edge Analytics IP cameras work?

Intelligent VMS 3.0 activates Edge Analytics applications using the application programming interface (API) exposed by the VIVOTEK camera. The Edge Analytics application sends event notifications to the IVMS application in real time via a streaming protocol. The Intelligent IVMS event handling mechanism automatically executes the SOP associated with the event.

Videonetics focuses on building strategic relationships and building a strong ecosystem, thereby making our technology available to our partners and customers. We are confident that this technology integration will enable our customers to offer highly efficient solutions to different industries by combining intelligent VMS with VIVOTEK Edge Analytics IP cameras. Avinash JTrivedi, Vice President of Business Development at Videonetics, said:

VIVOTEK aims to be the eye of the IOT by leveraging its extensive technical capabilities in image and audio. In the same Videonetics process, advanced VMS and Edge Analytics products help resolve customer monitoring concerns. When we say “we draw,” it means quickly understanding the whole situation and always staying one step ahead to provide the solution that end users demand. Alex Kuo, Head of APAC, said.

About Videonetics:

The Videonetics Unified Video Computing Platform (UVCP) helps you understand the implications of monitoring by providing end-to-end solutions for a wide range of applications. The platform is powered by artificial intelligence and deep learning engines trained on vast datasets, making the solution extremely robust and smart. All of our products and solutions are integrated, but modular, ONVIF compliant, OS and hardware independent, scalable and interoperable. Videonetics is India’s # 1 video management software provider and ranked in the top 5 in Asia (IHS / Informa Tech Research). Driven by innovation, we promise to make the world a safer, smarter and happier place. For more information, please visit www.videonetics.com.

About VIVOTEK:

VIVOTEK develops a comprehensive IP surveillance solution that includes a wide range of network cameras, PoE switches, network video recorders, and video management software. VIVOTEK continuously improves software / hardware R & D capabilities, expands strategic alliances with major international partners, enables high-level system applications, technology integration, and demands of users across the vertical market. Deeply fill. As Taiwan’s top surveillance brand, VIVOTEK is committed to R & D, design and manufacturing in Taiwan to ensure quality and looks forward to long-term cooperation and growth with all partners to share a safe and secure society. I am doing it.

