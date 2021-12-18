How to create and customize a pie chart in Google Sheets





Using a pie chart is one of the best ways to visually display your data. Here’s how to create it in Google Sheets:

If you want to represent your data visually, one of the best ways is to use a pie chart. A pie chart shows how each component is represented by a slice, so the whole is divided into that component.

Pie charts can only represent a single data series, so they are very easy to create and customize. This article will show you how to create a pie chart in Google Sheets.

How to create a pie chart

Once you have gathered all the information you need, creating a pie chart is very easy.

Start by selecting the cell that contains the information.[挿入]Open the menu and[グラフ]Click. Google Sheets creates graphs based on your data. Normally, the default chart isn’t a pie chart, but you don’t have to worry because it changes with just a few clicks.

Double-click the chart to display the Chart Editor window.[設定]In the tab,[グラフの種類]Open the menu and[円グラフ]Choose. There are three options available: pie chart, donut chart, and 3D pie chart.

Once you decide which pie chart type to use, Google Sheets will insert it.

Note: If you haven’t selected all the cells you need, or if you need to add data, double-click the pie chart to display the editor. Then edit the cells below the data range to add new data to the chart.

How to customize a pie chart

Now that you have all the information you need for a pie chart in Google Sheets, it’s time to customize it. Double-click the chart to display the chart editor,[カスタマイズ]Select a tab. Here you have options for customizing the pie chart.

MAKEUSEOF VIDEO OF THE DAY Chart style. Here you can set the border color between the background and the chart, set a new font, and 3D or maximize the chart. pie chart. Use this section to choose how the information will be displayed in the chart. for example,[スライスラベル]You can use the drop-down menu to choose to represent the data as values, percentages, and so on. You can also turn a pie chart into a donut chart by setting the value of the donut hole. Pie slice. You can make it clear by changing the color of the slice and separating it from the center. Chart and axis titles. Edit the chart title and subtitle and select the font, font size, color, and format. Legend. You can control options such as legend position, font, and font size.

Add a pie chart to your presentation

Hopefully you are now looking at a customized pie chart that contains all the information you need. If you need to express more complex information, Google Sheets has many options available.

