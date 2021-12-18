14 tech stocks to buy in 2022





Chip stocks will outperform in 2021 and may rise further in 2022. Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg

No one looks back on the Covid-19 pandemic while feeling nostalgic. However, it is undeniable that the era of pandemics was generally beneficial for equity investors, especially tech holders. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 43% in 2020 and then 18% in 2021. Almost everything worked. It’s getting harder now.

I’ve seen cracks already occur. Many of the market-leading hilarious stay-at-home orders in 2020 have shrunk by more than 50% on Zoom Video Communications (ticker: ZM), Peloton Interactive (PTON), Roku (ROKU), and Chegg (CHGG). .. ), Chewy (CHWY), and DocuSign (DOCU). Expectations for high interest rates, on the other hand, have triggered a reversal of high-multiple growth stocks that may never end. The ARK Innovation Exchange Traded Fund (ARKK), run by super-growth fan Cathie Wood, has fallen 36% since November 1.

Doug Clinton, managing partner of technology investment firm Loup Ventures, believes this situation will continue to be difficult in 2022, at least in the first quarter. He says you want to be on the Fed’s side. I intended to stay cautious prior to the rate hike. Clinton estimates that for every percentage point increase in rates, the risk to tech stock valuation is 10% for megacaps and 20% for high-risk companies. He says 2022 may be the year of discerning investors after the years of memetic and SPAC speculators. Price is important again.

Paul Wick, portfolio manager at the Columbia Seligman Communications and Information Fund, makes a similar point. He says that the simple money monetary policy we have had for a long time is moving to something that is not much easier. The environment is set positive for short-term asset companies that are currently profitable and generate cash, rather than five or ten years. Growth Stock Sun Profitable growth stock has outperformed for several years. However, this year’s reversal needs to go further, as prices appear to be rising.

Former sell-side hardware analyst and now tech-based hedge fund Satri Fund, Dan Niles says cash is his number one choice in 2022.

His view is that the market has benefited from an unprecedented large Fed stimulus. You can avoid it until inflation begins to hurt the population of non-owners, Niles says. And now you’re staring at the barrel at nearly 40 years of inflation, and some of those factors aren’t temporary. In particular, he believes wages and housing inflation will stay here. He is shorting the S & P 500. This will be a tough year for the technology industry.

But tough doesn’t mean impossible. Here are some ideas for 2022:

Loud in the cloud: The cloud is the only biggest trend in enterprise computing and there are no signs of slowdown. Public cloud players Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud are showing significant growth. AWS alone could be worth more than $ 1 trillion, as Andrew Bary covered an article about Barron’s favorite stocks in 2022 this week. Meanwhile, Oracle (ORCL) continues to actively expand its own cloud business. And Facebook’s parent, Meta Platforms (FB), has promised to spend $ 10 billion on Metaverse this year. A significant portion of that goes to infrastructure. Recent strong achievements in network hardware should continue with Arista Networks (ANET), Siena (CIEN), and Cisco Systems (CSCO). Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani states that he recommends all three strains.

Proactive measures: Chip supplies are still in short supply as demand for smartphones, PCs, electric vehicles and cloud infrastructure grows exponentially. Not enough capacity to meet that demand, chip makers are aggressively expanding. However, building a fab takes time. Chip stocks will outperform in 2021 and should rise further in 2022.

Sung Cho, who co-manages a group of technology funds at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, likes both ON Semiconductor (ON) and Wolfspeed (WOLF) to meet the demand for automotive chips, as well as KLA (KLAC) for semiconductor equipment. .. sector.

Keep in mind that wicks are also bullish on auto semis, and US car dealers have only 20 days of inventory, which is less than half the historic level. He points out that even if unit sales are flat, demand for automotive chips will increase as more semi-content per vehicle increases. Wixpicks include Analog Devices (ADI), Microchip Technology (MCHP), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI), and Japan-based Renesas Electronics (6723.Japan). In terms of equipment, he likes both Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX).

Turnaround: Loups Clinton likes Coinbase (COIN), which has been down 20% so far, as a pick and excavator play in cryptocurrencies that doesn’t require Bitcoin guessing. He believes Coinbase could become a bank in the Metaverse. This allows you to bet on two memes at once.

Want to think bigger? Wick likes Intel (INTC) as a turnaround, and at a valuation of $ 200 billion, its share price is less than three times that of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and 24 times that of Nvidia (NVDA). Traded on futures earnings. Wick believes Intel’s assessment needs to be supported by a pending spin-off of the MobileEye self-driving unit.That’s all the feedback I get [CEO] Pat [Gelsinger]He says the strategy is right. Valley’s view is that Intel is doing the right thing.

