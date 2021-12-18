Women’s Basketball Opens ACC Play Sunday Women’s Basketball Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket





THE FLATS Georgia Tech will continue its four-game homestand on Sunday, welcoming Wake Forest, the opener of the Atlantic Coast Conference for both teams. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 pm on the ACC network.

No.18 / 21 Georgia Institute of Technology (8-2, 0-0 ACC) vs. Wake Forest (10-1, 0-0 ACC)

TV: ACCN | Watch online

Play-by-Play: Alex Perlman Analyst: Holly Warlick

Radio: Georgia Institute of Technology Yellow Jacket App

Play-by-Play: Richard Musterer Analyst: Cortnee Walton

Live Statistics: Click here

Info: Media Central | 2022 GTWBB Media Guide

Parking: Fans can park in the Family Housing Deck, Fowler Street, or McCammish Pavilion parking lots.

With three consecutive victories, Georgia Institute of Technology will return to Hardwood on Sunday to begin ACC play hosting Wake Forest. Yellow Jacket defeated two ranked opponents to win a streak and defeated Ferman 63-36 a week ago to return to the national rankings. The three yellow jackets ended with a double-digit score led by Digna Strautmane, who lost the season’s highest 20 points. The fifth-year forward hit six three-pointers, the best of his career, on his way to the best total in the game. Lorela Cubaj continued to dominate the board, securing a game high of 14.

Wake Forest will also participate in the contest with three consecutive victories, dropping only one match this season and taking part in the Big Ten / ACC Challenge against Nebraska. Demon Deacons boasts ACC’s top scorer with an average Jewel Spear of 22.5 points per game. Second grade guards are shooting 47.9 percent from the field and 42.7 percent from the 3 point range. Olivia Summiel paces Wake Forest on board, averaging 8.0 rebounds per game.

Georgia Institute of Technology and Wake Forest have met 73 times in hardwood, and the jacket leads the previous series 46-27. Opponents split the last four meetings with WFU, which is taking the latest in last season’s McCammish Pavilion. The jacket leads the series when competing in Atlanta 26-7.

