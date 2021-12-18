Biomedical innovation will be a central stage in “Shark Tank” style pitch competition





Published Friday, December 17, 2021 at 8:03 pm

Join AFP’s 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Buy an AFP subscription

Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify

News, press releases, letters to the editor: [email protected]

Advertising Inquiries: [email protected]

(Andriy Blokhin-stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Tech students pitched their ideas for commercialization of biomedical innovation to a “shark tank” -style jury at the annual Health Sciences and Technology Hokie Pitch at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute in Roanoke, Virginia.

For this contest, Translational Biology, Medicine, which selected Intellectual Property (IP) and worked with real business mentors to create an entrepreneurial plan to develop and commercialize biomedical discoveries as a new company. , Health (TBMH) Graduate Program students participated.

Rob Gourdi, a prominent scholar of cardiac repair medicine research at the Fullerin Institute for Biomedical Sciences and director of the Institute for Vascular Heart Research, who planned interdisciplinary commercialization exercises, said Hawkeye Pitch has always been exciting. .. It’s exhilarating to see students discover their intellectual property, do the research necessary to make a business plan, and sell their ideas to judges in the spotlight. It really shows how far they have come professionally.

In the course of Hokie Pitch’s exercises, students identified biomedical needs, investigated private intellectual property for solutions, and created cases to appeal to investors.

The talent to advance discoveries and provide solutions that support people in Virginia and around the world is essential to keeping the promises of biomedical sciences companies and is an example of Virginia Tech’s program.[That I May Serve] Michael Friedlander, Vice President of Health Sciences and Technology at Virginia Tex, Executive Director of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and one of the judges of the contest, describes this spirit. It takes more than good thoughts to make a positive difference in the world. When these students begin their professional career after earning a PhD from TBMH, they need to be accustomed to aspects of the world of science, business, law and communication in order to advance innovation. They have shown that they are really interested in this path and are very capable.

The contest is for translational biology, medicine, and health, choosing intellectual property (IP), working with real-world mentors, and creating entrepreneurial plans to develop and commercialize biomedical discoveries. Students from the graduate program participated.

The winning team will share the $ 4,500 prize.

In the first place, $ 2,000: Team Ilminostics has announced an optical imaging agent to enhance screening for colonoscopy. Team members, Mikel Cawley, Mary Frazier, Collin Gregg, Seun Imani, Mona Safari; Mentor: Victor Iannello; IP Consultant: Jonathan Joyce.

Second place, $ 1,500: Members of the CTCapture team marketed a device for capturing and detecting circulating metastatic cancer cells. Team members, Catie Burgess, Zach Hutelin, Renesa Tarannum, Noor Tasnim, Elliana Vickers; Mentor: Francis Farrell; IP Consultant: Amanda Hensley.

3rd place, $ 1,000: Members of the DialAssist team planned a portable home dialysis. Team members, Kari Stanley, Haylee Downey, Manali Patwardhan, Shah Rukh, Blake Flinchum; Mentor, Cynthia Lawrence; IP Consultant: Meghan Sedovy

Here are some additional teams to market their ideas:

Team AdenoGuard has announced an adenovirus-based vaccine that enables the immune system to recognize and respond to the highly addictive opioid fentanyl. Team members, Paige van de Vuurst, Colin Kelly, Sahitya Biswas, Walt Tatera, Nazia Bano; Mentor: Rocco DiSanto; IP Consultant: Zack Williams.

Members of the Lambda Solutions team have proposed a wearable device for detecting pre-eclampsia during pregnancy. Team members, Ruhul Amin, Megan Evans, Breana Turner, Mason Wheeler, Kenneth Young II; Mentor: Sara Snyder; IP Consultant: Kevin Pridham

The pitch was determined by Friedlander. Maria Clark of JP Morgan Private Bank and a member of the Advisory Board of the Furalin Institute for Biomedical Sciences. Fourd Kemper, a lawyer and principal at Woodes Rogers LLP; Director of Carrion Innovation, Troy Kaiser. Director of Mary Millar, Regional Accelerator and Mentoring Program. James Ramie, Managing Director and Fund Manager of the Middleland Capitals VTC Innovation Fund.

This year marks the sixth year of the contest, sponsored by VTC’s Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, Carilion Clinic, Woods Rogers PLC and Clarke.

We congratulate the sponsors and team mentors who have provided the time, expertise, support and prizes to enable competition, as well as the students who have the courage to jump in and present their ideas. He is also a faculty member of the Faculty of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics of the Faculty of Engineering.

Gourdie teaches in the Gateway Class of the Graduate Program in Translation Biology, Medicine and Health. In this class, students will participate in a module that delves into contemporary issues in biomedicine and health sciences. As an entrepreneur who launched several biotechnology companies, Gourdie devised a commercialization module to teach students how to turn good ideas into real solutions and products.

In the interdisciplinary course, students interacted with Virginia Tech faculty and commercialization executives. This includes Friedlander, Ramie of the Middleland Capital VTC Innovation Fund, and Mark Mondley, director of LAUNCH, which is part of the Virginia Tech LINK + LICENSE + LAUNCH team that supports corporate partnerships. Technology commercialization, and start-ups.

He also taught Mark Van Dyke, who previously belonged to the Faculty of Engineering at Virginia Tech and is now the Vice Dean of Research at the University of Arizona. Samy Lamouille, an assistant professor at the institute and CEO of Acomhal Research Inc.

Howard Hains, an assistant professor at Pamplin Business College and an associate director of the Virginia Tech Innovate Living Learning Community, collaborated with a team of students along with Pamplin students Julie Hong, Madeleine Marietta, and Frankley, who worked as a business. consultant.

Linda Collins, Research and Management Coordinator of the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute Center for Vascular and Heart Research, helped Gourdie adjust the education block.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://augustafreepress.com/biomedical-innovations-take-center-stage-during-shark-tank-style-pitch-competition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos