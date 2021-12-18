Disney content pulled from YouTube TV after not reaching an agreement with Google





We recently reported on how Disney content can be pulled from YouTube TV if no agreement is reached on the Disney-Google partnership.

Google was negotiating with Disney about whether to continue delivering content on YouTube TV.

The YouTube TV-Disney partnership ended yesterday, Friday, December 17, and no agreement has been reached.

YouTube TV’s monthly fee will drop by $ 15 from $ 64.99 to $ 49.99 as Disney content is no longer available on the platform.

Google issued a statement. “We’ve been in good faith negotiations with Disney for months. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we couldn’t reach a fair agreement before the existing contract expired, and that channel. Is no longer available on YouTube TV. While this content is off the platform, we’re reducing our monthly fee from $ 64.99 to $ 49.99 by $ 15. This is frustrating news for our customers and what we wanted. We know that’s not the case. We’ll continue to talk to Disney and advocate on your behalf, hoping to restore the content on YouTube TV. “

Current YouTube TV subscribers will also be provided with a $ 15 credit that applies to the following charges:

Disney also said, “We continue to negotiate with Google’s YouTube TV, but unfortunately refused to make fair deals based on market conditions. As a result, subscribers are in addition to live sports and news. Restore your network to an unparalleled network portfolio, including ABC, ESPN Network, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX Network, National Geographic Channel for Kids, Family, and General Entertainment Programs. By doing so, we are ready to reach a fair agreement with Google as soon as possible to minimize the inconvenience of YouTube TV viewers. We hope that Google will participate in that effort. “

Due to this discrepancy, Disney-owned channels pulled from YouTube TV include Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Freeform, FX, National Geographic, and ESPN.

YouTube TV subscribers will no longer have access to previous DVR recordings of Disney content.

Do you subscribe to YouTube TV? Do you want Disney and Google to reach an agreement? Please let us know below.

As always, keep following WDWNT for all Disney Parks news. Follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for the latest news.

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wdwnt.com/2021/12/disney-content-pulled-from-youtube-tv-after-not-reaching-an-agreement-with-google/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos