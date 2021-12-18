L3Harris Launches Mentoring Program for Student Robotics Teams-THE Journal





Industry investment in STEM

L3Harris Launches Kristal Kuykendall Student Robotics Team Mentoring Program 12/17/21

L3Harris Technologies, an aerospace and defense contractor and IT service provider, has announced a new program for L3Harris employees to teach student robotics teams at 47 schools in 15 states.

With the guidance and guidance of L3Harris volunteers and financial support from the L3Harris Foundation, mentors help student groups design and build state-of-the-art robots with funding, and students in areas such as VEX, FIRST LEGO League, and FIRST Robotics. Allows you to participate in robot competitions. , The company said in a news release.

Supported student teams are from elementary, middle and high schools in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Virginia.

“L3Harris volunteers help students learn real problem-solving skills through team collaboration and hands-on competition. This is an approach that has led to some of today’s greatest innovations.” Christopher Kubasik, CEO of L3Harris, said in a news release. “We are proud to support programs that help develop the talented people who are eager to raise interest in STEM and drive future innovation.”

L3 Harris and its employees have long supported robotics, rocket engineering, and other student technology challenges as part of philanthropy, employee volunteering at STEM, and mission-based community initiatives. I’ve been doing it. For example, the L3Harris Investing for Tomorrow program will enable employees to support approximately 530 virtual and other community service projects in 2020.

Schools selected by L3Harris as mentors for robotics teams are usually located in areas where L3Harris facilities or offices are located, but the program is strictly limited to schools in these locations, according to a company spokesman. It does not mean. Aerospace and defense technology innovators have approximately 47,000 employees worldwide. Find the complete list of L3Harris locations on the AerospaceExport website.

The school is recommended by L3Harris employees for the program and applies for funding for a robot team near the employee’s workplace or home. Schools interested in considering L3Harris mentors can apply by email [email protected]

About the author

Kristal Kuykendall is the editor of the 1105 Media Education Group.She can reach at [email protected]..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thejournal.com/articles/2021/12/17/l3harris-launches-mentoring-program-for-student-robotics-teams.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos