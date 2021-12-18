Google pulls ads with a reversal of abortion and a link to a video called injustice





The fact of the reversal of pregnancy abortion drugs in Washington DC was said by a Google ad from Pro Life Group’s live action. We may be able to help you.

Ads that appeared after July 21st and Live Action spent over $ 56,000 were yanked by Google in September due to unreliable claims.

Another series of ads targeting Google users in Texas that featured live-action over $ 24,000 launched in August and linked to a series of videos. One of them shows the development of the fetus in the mother’s womb. Google also rejected these in September.

On December 8, 20 members from both the House and Senate submitted a letter, handed by R-Mont Senator Steve Daines to Google CEO Sundar Pichai and requesting Google to cancel the decision.

Google has almost shut down all the ads we were running. Noah Brandt, director of government affairs for live-action based in Arlington, Virginia, told the Catholic News Service.

LiveAction founder Lila Rose said in a statement about Google’s decision that this was anti-selective and morally wrong.

Google did not respond to the CNS query asking for comment.

According to a lawmaker’s letter, Google’s decision denies life-saving information to thousands of women who want to save their fetal lives from the tragic decisions they regret.

Google said the drug resulted in the tragic death of at least 24 mothers, and despite the fact that at least 1,042 mothers were sent to the hospital, a fatal abortion to the supplier of Pilmifepriston. The letter said it continues to allow mailed advertising. Google’s dual standards for abortion are the dishonest and terrible abuse of its immense market power to protect the multi-billion dollar abortion industry.

Senator Josh Holy, Missouri, has begun to hate pregnancy resource centers and professional life activists by sending an additional letter accusing Google of appearing to have taken pages from a progressive left-wing playbook. rice field.

Medical abortion was approved by the FDA in 2000 and the reversal process was first tested in 2007.

The American College of Obstetricians, cited by Google in its decision, called the reversal process unproven and unethical, adding: For this care.

The organization said unfounded legislative orders represent dangerous political interference, jeopardizing patient care and safety.

According to the Charlotte Lozier Institute, a research arm of the pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List, 44% of abortions reported in the United States in 2019 were medical abortions, and full data are available last year.

It consists of two drug regimens-Mifepriston and Misoprostol used to end pregnancy during the first 10 weeks.

Mifepristone is first taken to block the body’s progesterone and stop the progression of pregnancy. A day or two later, this is followed by a misoprostol, which causes cramping and bleeding, emptying the uterus.

According to the Charlotte Lozier Institute, the expulsion of a dead foetation usually occurs outside the clinical setting at home.

Proponents of the reversal of medical abortion emphasize that if a woman changes her mind about advancing medical abortion after taking Mifepriston, this method must be done promptly. After a woman takes a miscarriage drug, a high dose of progesterone protocol is given.

For the reversal process to work, women are preferably prescribed progesterone within 24 hours of taking the first drug.

Progesterone, essential for a healthy pregnancy, is commonly used to prevent preterm birth, and its effects outweigh and defeat mifepristone, the laboratory said, adding that the treatment usually lasts until the first trimester of pregnancy. increase.

According to the National Right to Life Committees, 14 states will be informed that abortion facilities may be able to undo their effects before or immediately after taking the first drug for an abortion. There is an informed consent law that requires that. Of abortion.

On January 28, Republican Rep. Doug Lamborn introduced the Second Chance at Life Act. This provides informed consent that requires federal law in these states.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cruxnow.com/cns/2021/12/google-pulling-ads-on-abortion-reversal-and-links-to-videos-called-unjust

