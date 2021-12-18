See that penalty: After accepting Google and Facebook, Rod Sims leaves ACCC with a warning | Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC)





Competition regulator Rod Sims said foreign companies operating in Australia have no excuse for ignoring consumer protection laws in each country and warned that fines for violations would increase further in the future.

In an interview, he also re-authorized companies to cooperate in ways that would normally violate the law, as the supply chain was damaged by the resurrection of Covid-19. Said.

He said efforts to force major tech companies to negotiate commerce with the media were so successful that they defended his campaign to make large-scale mergers difficult.

A trained economist, Sims will chair the ACCC and become the longest-term boss of the regulatory agency, after a five-term term of 11 years.

Gina Cass-Gottlieb, a competition law attorney who has represented ACCC’s companies, will replace him.

Greater fine

Sims chairs the campaign and succeeded in raising fines for Australian consumer protection law violations in 2018, with ACCC recently blocking the merger of finance minister Josh Frydenberg’s lack of enthusiasm. We have started a campaign to make it easier. ..

The ACCC chair said the increased fines mean that penalties for violating Australian Consumer Law as a cost for a company to do business can no longer be ignored.

He was fined $ 11 million for flight centers under the old law (increased to $ 12.5 million after the ACCC appealed) and a record for Volkswagen for deceiving customers and violating diesel emission standards. We contrasted the $ 125 million fine with the $ 50 million previously ordered from Telstra. The year when more than 100 indigenous Australians signed up for a mobile phone contract that they couldn’t afford to understand.

The ACCC is currently waiting for the court to determine the size of the penalty hotel booking website. Trivago favored the operator who actually paid the most after it turned out to be misleading to consumers by promising to display the cheapest room.

While Trivago insists that it should pay only $ 15 million, it is seeking a $ 90 million fine.

According to The Sims, if a law is violated and the penalty is low compared to the size of the company, it will signal everyone that it doesn’t matter.

So you have to sit down and say, wow, they must have done something wrong, look at that penalty.

Therefore, it is very important and something will be further promoted in the future.

Pandemic compatible

The Sims also has a coronavirus crisis, including taking steps to keep supermarket shelves full by giving Coles, Woolworths, and other operators permission to cooperate with each other in ways that would normally violate the law. Have spent much of the last two years dealing with.

That work continues thanks to the global logistics crisis where Omicron variants have caused a new surge in case numbers and caused a Christmas shortage.

At the peak of the crisis, the ACCC gave 30 approvals in three weeks, Sims said. This was a huge effort of 16 hours a day by many, as it usually gives 30 approvals a year.

We thought they would be over soon.

But what is happening now is that the health hospitals and medical supplies we work with, as well as both such and logistics, are receiving ongoing requests for these approvals.

Challenge big tech

2021 was also the year the Sims and Morrison governments chose to fight big tech companies such as Google and Facebook for control of the media market.

Facebook has banned news from Australian sites with a code that requires it to negotiate payments to media companies in an unusual act of corporate dissatisfaction.

After the government modified the code, social media multinationals reversed the course.

Since its introduction, Google and Facebook have signed deals to pay for news content to media companies, including the Guardian of Australia.

According to The Sims, the code has been surprisingly successful, with the deal estimated to have pushed the Australian media industry well over $ 200 million annually.

He rejected criticism that the code would allow Big Tech to avoid negotiations with small media companies.

He said there are a few small players who haven’t traded yet.

They are very small. On the other hand, I think they should win the deal, but if the company that employs 98% of the journalists that make up that number wins the deal, it’s pretty hard to say that the bargaining code has failed. is.

Merged long game

His plea for merger law reform has so far been deaf while Sims and the government are working closely on the code. According to The Sims, the ACCC has won 85% of the proceedings, but the strike rate drops to zero if it tries to block the takeover in court.

We have lost about 8 in the last 20 years and haven’t won any, but keep in mind. Stop the merger four to five a year because they know they can’t take on us and win in court, and we have four or five other people who have to sell their significant assets. The case he said.

He wants legislative changes to make the ACCC easier to win by lowering the standards that regulators currently need to meet, and needs to prove that the merger will significantly reduce competition. Before completing their marriage.

The lack of enthusiasm from the current government does not bother him.

While publishing this, I deliberately said this was a post-election issue. Because the government is being consumed because it should be a pandemic, he said.

So I think this discussion got off to a good start. That long game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2021/dec/19/look-at-that-penalty-after-taking-on-google-and-facebook-rod-sims-departs-accc-with-a-warning

