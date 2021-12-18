Google’s $ 399 Pixel 5a beats the powerful iPhone 13 Pro in a blind camera test





With the launch of the new iPhone 13 Pro model, Apple has a lot to brag about. The display may be considered a major update, but the company spared no opportunity to enhance the rear camera system. Now, at this point, a new blind camera test has arrived aimed at putting the iPhone 13 Pro against all the major flagships in the industry. Surprisingly, the $ 399 Google Pixel 5a beat the powerful iPhone 13 Pro in this blind camera test. Scroll down to see the camera test details and what you need to get from the camera test.

iPhone 13 Pro loses to Google’s $ 399 Pixel 5a in MKB HD’s annual blind camera test

The annual blind smartphone camera test was conducted by MKBHD on YouTube. The test mechanism is simple. Marques posted photos taken with each smartphone on social media and asked users to vote for the photo that suits them best. After the result, the smartphone was put in parentheses with letters instead of the name to avoid prejudice. This eliminates the prejudice of users towards their favorite brands. The iPhone 13 Pro survived the first round of blind camera testing against Motorola Edge, winning its first victory in the last four years.

But before celebrating the victory, the iPhone 13 Pro lost to the $ 399 Google Pixel 5a in the second round of the blind camera test. To my surprise. The Google Pixel 5a is better than the newly launched Pixel 6 Pro. It’s shocking to see how Google’s low-priced phones lead the iPhone 13 Pro. Keep in mind that Google uses software and various algorithms to paint your photos the way you want. From now on, the results will not be based solely on hardware.

After defeating the iPhone 13 Pro in the second round, the Google Pixel 5a won the blind camera test against the OnePlus 9 Pro. If you’re interested in seeing the entire MKBHD blind camera test, be sure to check out the video below.

Results are based solely on user preference, but reality can vary. Photos were voted on based on what they looked like to the naked eye on social media. In addition, if you have already purchased an iPhone 13 Pro for your camera, keep in mind that any smartphone can record best-in-class video.

Everyone, that’s all. Please note that we will inform you of the details of this matter. Share your opinion with us in the comments section below.

