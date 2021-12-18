Chromecast with Google TV users having problems with YouTube





There are many streaming dongles, but Google Chromecast is popular due to its affordability and content selection. However, after a recent update, users of Chromecast on Google TV are having problems with the YouTube app. It is based on a report from 9To5Google.

YouTube app on Chromecast device keeps freezing

While Chromecast can be used on Google TV to access a myriad of different apps for streaming, YouTube is the flagship of almost every streaming device. It’s a ubiquitous service, but people have problems with it.

There are some reports of Chromecast that Google TV users are experiencing issues with the YouTube app. These uses have been confirmed on Twitter, Reddit, and the Google forums for this issue. They say the app freezes for a few seconds when trying to open the video.

The video will refuse to load for a while before it is finally loaded. Reportedly, this only happens with the YouTube app. This happens regardless of your internet connection or the video you are trying to watch.

May be due to a recent update

These reports arrive just days after the latest updates arrive on your Chromecast device. This update contains a number of new features. Most notably, it brought support for Dolby Vision. This is great for anyone who wants to get the most out of their content.

The addition of Dolby Vision is great, but it seems that some issues have arisen with it. Google hasn’t made any statement about this yet. As the report gains momentum, we can expect the company to release a fix.

What is a Chromecast with Google TV? Why is it great?

Google’s streaming dongles are some of the most popular in the world. They offer a wide range of content and features at competitive prices. Chromecast with Google TV complies with the bill. A small, lightweight dongle packed with content.

I’m using an Android TV and it’s perfect for any device in itself. With Android TV, you can access all the most popular streaming services such as YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, Disney +, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video and more. And you can control the content with a convenient remote control.

Since this is a Google product, we know that we need to implement an assistant. You can use the Google Assistant to navigate the software and find the content you want to watch. If you’re interested in picking one up, the price starts at $ 49.99 (at the time of this writing, it’s currently $ 10 off).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.androidheadlines.com/2021/12/chromecast-with-google-tv-users-experiencing-issues-with-youtube.html

