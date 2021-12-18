What do I need to choose to keep my files private?





Different cloud storage services provide different features to Google Drive.

One of them is pCloud. Google Drive is very popular, and for good reason, you may have missed some of the benefits that pCloud can offer. Feature comparisons can be helpful before deciding to trust your data with your cloud storage provider. This ensures that you get the best value from your choice.

Given that it is important to keep your files safe and private, which service offers better privacy? Google Drive or pCloud? Here we highlight the important differences that will help you make the decision.

Encryption options

pCloud and Google Drive provide the same level of encryption by default. This means that your data must be encrypted on storage so that no one can access your valuable data from your cloud provider.

However, pCloud is in control by offering an optional client-side encryption feature (pCloud Crypto) for premium.

If you choose this, the encryption key is stored locally on the device and the cloud provider has no knowledge of the file and its content. pCloud Crypto should be an essential feature for users working with sensitive data who do not want cloud providers to access file content. Metadata is also associated with the data and is exchanged without this type of encryption.

Virus and malware scan

pCloud does not scan files for viruses or malware. Whether you download something from a pCloud link or upload it to cloud storage, you need to rely on your computer’s antivirus solution to ensure its safety.

This means that you need to make additional efforts to make sure your files are not infected with a virus, but it also helps to enhance your privacy. The automated system never scans the file. So you don’t have to worry about accidentally deleting important files and folders.

Google Drive scans files up to 25MB in size. Therefore, if you want to check your files with the cloud storage service’s automated system, Google Drive is a good option for your documents.

Ransomware protection

Google Drive mentions that the service has ransomware protection. This also applies to files shared by other users, which are scanned for malware, spam, ransomware, and phishing.

However, pCloud doesn’t say anything about the same thing. Therefore, it is safe to assume that pCloud provides basic security options and most security measures are targeted at the server.

Of course, all cloud storage providers handle the basics of protecting your files. In this regard, you don’t have to worry too much about the bare minimum.

Sharing and collaboration options

Both pCloud and Google Drive offer a lot of sharing options.

pCloud provides the ability to share files, use passwords to protect files, and set expiration dates. If you need this type of control to share files, pCloud is an easy choice.

In addition to this, pCloud also allows you to use public folders that you can use to distribute files and publish download links. It can also be used to host static HTML websites with embedded images.

With Google Drive, such additional features are not available. However, the ease of collaboration with Google Drive is good if you don’t need additional features.

App availability

pCloud provides Linux, Windows, and macOS support for desktop systems. It should also be available on Android and iOS devices.

Google Drive provides mobile support (Android and iOS), but limits desktop support to Windows and macOS except Linux.

Therefore, it depends on the platform you use. In either case, your browser should be able to use cloud storage. This allows you to evaluate your requirements if sync clients are not available on your preferred platform.

File versioning

Google Drive stores file versions for up to 30 days or 100 versions. However, pCloud only provides file version control for up to 15 days for free.

If you need more file version history, you should choose a paid subscription. This can be inconvenient for some people. As a result, Google Drive is in control of more file versions when it comes to free versions.

However, for premium paying users, pCloud provides an extended file history feature that allows you to record all file changes up to 365 days and restore them quickly. Please note that this is another premium feature.

privacy policy

pCloud is a Swiss-based cloud storage provider with a simple privacy policy that informs you about various rights under data protection legislation. It also provides the ability to select a different data storage region (EU or US) to manage privacy.

Unfortunately, Google Drive doesn’t have an option to select a data area to enhance data privacy.

Google doesn’t collect data for advertising, but it does collect some form of usage data, not just account details.

Rate plan

pCloud offers a competitive pricing plan for flexible storage space options. However, it may turn out to be more expensive than Google Drive.

Fortunately, pCloud also offers a one-time payment option for all storage plans and features, which can be a stealing transaction for many. Ultimately, one-time charges prove to be a cheaper option than paying for a subscription over the years.

Google Drive does not offer a one-time charge, but unlike pCloud, it does offer regional pricing. If you don’t plan to invest heavily in cloud storage from the beginning, Google Drive is a great starting point.

Google Drive or pDrive: Which should I choose to save the file?

If you need the basics of security and privacy for all your files and documents, we recommend Google Drive. For privacy-conscious users, pCloud offers a variety of features, but can be expensive depending on your requirements.

It depends on the priority of the features provided. If you want better privacy, enhanced file version support, and the ability to purchase a one-time storage plan, you should choose pCloud. If you can manage with basic industry standard privacy options and need pricing flexibility, you should choose Google Drive.

