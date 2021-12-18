Description | What is the impact of PepsiCo’s verdict?





Why do experts want to find a balance between farmer rights and encouraging seed innovation?

So far: The Department of Plant Variety Protection and Farmers’ Rights (PPV & FRA) said the potato variety Pepsicoin used to make raise chips earlier this month, more than two years after multinational food giants infringed Gujarat farmers. I have canceled my registration. Right to grow and sell registered varieties. The broader meaning of intellectual property verdicts in the agricultural sector is being considered by both international and Indian seed developers and industrial agricultural companies, as well as farmers’ groups.

What does a verdict mean for farmers’ rights?

The PPV & FRA decision relied heavily on PepsiCo’s and registrar’s procedural errors and shortcomings regarding documentation and transfer of rights between plant breeders and producers, but briefly on the protection of farmers’ rights and the public interest. I’m touching. [F]The ruling points out that PepsiCo has claimed more than 100 million rupees each from smallholders, and armed groups have to pay huge fines for alleged infringement. He said he was in trouble, including the possibility of coming. This violates the public interest, and the farmers’ group claims that the verdict has sent a strong signal to those who hold some kind of intellectual property rights that the PPV & FR law must not violate the unique rights it provides to Indian farmers. It makes it possible.

Kapil Shah of Kisan Beej Adhikar Manch, one of the Gujarat activists who led the first protest, also emphasized the difference in rights granted to farmers and breeders under the law.

Producing from varieties, such as using seed-preserving farmers or unbranded seeds from harvests, is very different from producing varieties, including breeders, that follow complex technical procedures that farmers have little skill with. Unlike the latter case, where the harvest is aimed at further planting and proliferation of the genome, or the generation of heterosis, if the harvest is aimed at the consumption, processing, and grocery markets, the former is the IPR owner’s commerce. There is no risk of competition. In hybrid varieties, he said.

Does the PPV & FR Act promote innovation and protect the intellectual property rights of seed developers?

According to the seed industry, the biggest problem with the law is the lack of proper enforcement. There must be a mechanism to catch and punish those who sell varieties illegally, but the enforcement is left to the state and at best mottled, Lam Caundinha, Secretary-General of the Indian Seed Industry Federation, told Hindus. Pointed out the unlicensed epidemic. An example of this is genetically modified HTBt cotton seeds.

He added that the unique protection provided to Indian farmers could serve as a loophole in enforcement, given the gray area between farmers and aggregators. Farmers are allowed to grow protected varieties, sell produce, and even sell unbranded seeds under the law, and the intention is good. But what if many farmers sell their registered seeds to aggregators, who collect them and sell them in a branded way, or sell them to competitors? If the aggregator owns an acre of land somewhere, he may call himself a farmer, and Mr. Coundinha points out that the theft of parent seeds from a farmer’s field is also a concern. Did.

Other issues with PPV & FR implementation that impede innovation include slow varietal registration times and the need for a parent to submit a parent seed when applying for registration. Forget about foreign investment. Even domestic investment in innovation is low due to the lack of protection of intellectual property rights. He states that the Indian seed market has an annual revenue of Rs. 200 billion, but less than 3% or about Rs. 50-60 billion is returned to research, in contrast to the global standard of 10-12%. increase.

How does the Contract Agricultural Law affect this issue?

The first national contract agricultural law passed by Parliament last year was abolished last month under pressure to protest agricultural cooperatives, so there is no uniformity between some existing state laws. The seed industry, which relies on farmers for seed production, prefers to deal with local contractors rather than contracting directly with farmers.

If you violate a contract, there is no way to enforce it at the village level, so it’s better to trade with a local player and sign a tripartite agreement. Pointing out that PepsiCo and Monsanto are facing political and public backlash in doing so, Mr. Coundinha said no company could sue farmers.

