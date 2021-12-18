5th place Gonzaga defeats 25th place Texas Tech 69-55 in Phoenix





Andrew Nembhard scored 16 points and Rahir Bolton added 15 to No. 5 Gonzaga lasted longer than No.25 Texas Tech 69-55 on Saturday at the Colangelo Classic.

Bulldog (9-2) withstood Texas Tech’s defensive pressure in the desert most of the afternoon, limiting turnover while making the ball look like it was open.

The Red Raiders fell to Gonzaga’s big man, Drutimme, to keep the pre-season All-American down to 7 points with a 2-4 shot, but Zags overcame it with Bolton hitting 13 3 points 5. Did. Gonzaga led 8 in half-time and extended to 16 by hitting four 3s during the big run in the middle of the second half.

Gonzaga Guard’s Andrew Nembad (right) faced Texas Techguard’s Davidon Warren (left) in the first half of the NCAA College Basketball match at the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in Phoenix. .. (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

The Red Raiders (8-2) struggled aggressively without top scorer Terence Shannon Jr., who did not play, after leaving the match against Arkansas on Tuesday with backspasm. Texas Tech shot 37% and was unable to charge after a big run in the second half of Gonzaga.

Kevin McCullar and Adonis Arms each scored 14 points to lead the Red Raiders.

Since Chris Beard departed for Texas, Texas Tech has seamlessly moved to Mark Adams. The Red Raiders rolled back an early schedule, lost a close quarters battle in Providence, and knocked off 18th Tennessee while working overtime at Madison Square Garden.

According to KenPom, Texas Tech defended at Lubbock as if Adams helped establish Beard during the five seasons, finishing fifth in defense on Saturday.

The Red Raiders faced the greatest test ever against the Gonzaga team, the second-largest team in terms of attack efficiency, leading the nation with 53% shooting.

Texas Tech did a decent job of tinkering with it in the first half, keeping Zags down to 12/30 shots while avoiding big runs. Davion Warren played half defensively, tracking Nembhard and blocking layups during the transition from the backboard.

The Red Raiders had problems, especially with Shannon, who was aggressive.

Gonzaga is one of the best defensive teams in the United States each year, hunting down Texas Tech throughout the first half. Zags held the Red Raiders to 11 out of 27 shots, leading 34 to 26 in half-time.

Texas Tech’s defense continued to cause problems early in the second half, and the attack found a bit of rhythm and pulled within 42-40 using an 8-0 run.

Gonzaga answered with 3 points and went up to 60-44 with 18-4 runs and 4 straights. After that, Texas Tech suffered an attack and couldn’t mount any kind of run.

Big picture

Texas Tech played hard and guarded, but by competing against Zags, it is possible to drop out of the AP Top 25.

Gonzaga was, as usual, efficient at both ends to win another victory over the top 25 teams.

next

Texas Tech will host eastern Washington on Wednesday.

Gonzaga will host Northern Arizona on Monday.

