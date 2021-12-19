Competiton Watch: Google Strengthens AR Glasses Project, Vivo Announces Foldable Smartphone, Dell Announces New PC Concept +





Last week was interesting in that new products and concepts were revealed. First, we learned that Google is strengthening its AR glasses project by hiring key industry leaders to create new AR operating systems. One of China’s leading smartphone players has announced the acclaimed foldable smartphone that sells for the same price as the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This week’s new Samsung patent demonstrates the concept of a new hybrid scrollable and foldable smartphone, along with smart glasses and other wearables that include biosensors. Even Dell introduced this week some new concepts that cover the twists of webcams, as well as the concept of PCs that supporters of the repair rights movement may be very interested in.

For smart glasses: Google

This week’s smart glasses were a topic of interest from Apple’s competitors. 9to5Google reported that Google is preparing to return to this market after removing “Google Glass”.

The patented Apple covered two Google patents on smart glasses in 2020 and 2021. Below are the patent figures from the 2021 filing. He also reported that Alphabet / Google acquired a smartglass company called “North” in Canada in 2020. As a result, we were able to see some of the new foundations that Google was building to return to this pioneering market.

9to5Google reports that Mark Lucovsky has returned to Google with his official title. “AR @ Google Senior Director of Engineering and Operating Systems. Rukovsky was previously hired by Facebook’s Oculus VR as General Manager of Operating Systems. He was with Google as Engineering Director. Between 2004 and 2009, I spent 16 years at Google as a “prominent engineer”.

(Click the image to enlarge)

There are several recruiting positions in the augmented reality OS, and one job list clearly states the goal.

“Our team is building software components that control and manage the hardware of augmented reality (AR) products. These are the software components that run on AR devices and are the closest to the hardware. Google AR As we add products to our portfolio, the OS Foundations team is the first software team to use new hardware. “

For Smartglasses +: Samsung

This week, the US Patent Office announced a patent application from Samsung entitled “Wearable Devices and Methods for Measuring Biosignals.” Samsung is working on earphones, smart rings and smart glasses that can measure biological signals. Biometric information may include one or more of blood pressure, vascular age, arteriosclerosis, aortic pressure waveforms, vascular compliance, stress index, and fatigue levels.

In Samsung’s patent, figure. In FIG. 5D below, sensor # 120 may be placed on the outer surface of the temples (# 52) of the spectacles so that the sensor can measure biological signals from the fingers when the spectacles are worn, an external light collector (#). 110) Can be placed next to the sensor. As shown in FIG. As shown in FIG. 5A, when the user touches the sensor with a finger while wearing glasses, the sensor can measure the biological signal from the finger. The sensor and external concentrator can be placed on either or both of the spectacle temples.

See Samsung’s patent application 20210386298 here for more information.

About the form factor of smartphones

Oppo: This week, one of China’s smartphone readers, Oppo, had a lot of talk about introducing a foldable smartphone called the “Oppo Find N” that makes it easy to challenge Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3. Last year, “Oppo X” will be released in the fourth quarter of 2021. Instead, Oppo has released a foldable smartphone. This has been praised by many reviewers, including Unbox Therapy’s Marques Brownlee and Lew Hilsenteger, as shown below. In the closed state, it’s like an old one-handed iPhone that many find attractive.

The model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage costs 7,699 yuan (about US $ 1,200). It will be a 12GB / 512GB model for 8,999 yuan (about $ 1,400). For comparison, the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at 8,999 yuan in China, so the price of the premium smartphone space is competitive.

Rumors of the foldable iPhone have been around for some time, with release dates ranging from 2022 to 2024. Apple’s patented display archive contains many Apple patents for future foldable devices. Some of the latest can be found here: 01, 02, 03, 04 and 05.

Samsung: This week, several future Samsung form factor patents for Samsung were published in the US and Europe. The first set of patent numbers covers US patent application 20210391410 entitled “Flexible Display Devices with Reduced Strain During Bending or Rolling”. Samsung’s patents Figures 1 and 2 show the “rolling” mechanism inside a smartphone frame. This expands the display to the right and allows users to view a wider range of content, such as movies and YouTube videos.

Samsung’s second patent application, published this week in Europe under number WO2021251775, is entitled “Foldable and Slideable Electronic Devices.” The patent figure shown below shows that future smartphones may allow the display to not only slide from the side of the smartphone, but also to fold and bend to hold it at an angle. In this way, users can place their smartphone on the table and tilt the display to watch content from TV to movies to YouTube content.

The patents are published in Korean, but the source patent scope provides translation capabilities in many languages ​​to assist you.

Dell’s new hardware concept

This week, Dell announced some new concepts they are working on. The first is a new type of webcam that can be placed on top of a desktop display, but it can also be moved directly to eye level or elsewhere on the display via a magnetic system. Read the Ars Technica report for more information.

Dell introduced “Concept Luna: A Vision for Sustainable PC Design” on a larger scale, as shown in the video below. A proof-of-concept developed in collaboration with Intel, ConceptLuna seeks innovative design ideas to make components readily accessible, replaceable, and reusable, reducing resource use, and further in the economy. Maintains a cyclical material. It was created to test what is possible, not manufacturing and selling. However, if all of Concept Luna’s design ideas are realized, we can expect an estimated 50% reduction in overall product carbon dioxide emissions.

Google tried a similar concept with Project Ara for modular smartphones. Even if their engineers continued to patent the concept, it never got off the ground. It is unclear at this time which project will be successful on the market, but both are concepts of “rights to repair” devices and may one day enter the larger global market. Learn more about Dell and Intel’s Concept Luna here.

