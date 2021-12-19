Ed Farm in Alabama Announces Digital Platform for Educators: Ed Farm Learn





Ed Farm, a Birmingham-based non-profit educational technology organization, launched this week Ed Farm Learn, a new digital tool to help educators grow their professional development and enhance the learning experience they provide to their students. I did.

Learn provides educators with the ability to introduce high-quality lesson designs with colleagues, demonstrate career outcomes, build a network of professionals, and enhance interaction between the Ed Farms team and participating Teacher Fellows. By doing so, it was designed to enhance the Ed Farms Teacher Fellows program.

Ed Farm has a proven track record of driving innovation through unique programs for educators and students. Learn is built on our mission to provide educators and communities with innovative tools and strategies that influence learning and can increase the number of educators and schools providing services. increase. Waymond Jackson, President of Edfarm, is pleased to introduce this unique ed-tech product to the world and looks forward to its impact in the classroom.

Ed Farm Learn is a unique platform designed with the future of education and learning in mind. This is a digital space for all teacher fellows to come, design, collaborate, share and grow. We have created a virtual location where teachers can connect with EdFarm anytime, anywhere. Beth Sanders, Vice President of Learning at Edfarm, states that they can also connect with each other.

You can learn how to launch Ed Farm from Vimeo’s Ed Farm.

The platform was inspired by hours of interviews and feedback sessions with educators on how to improve education. Learn was designed by the Ed Farm team in close collaboration with kindergarten to high school educators and was developed in collaboration with JWEB Development, a minority-owned development company. According to a study by Ed Farms, Learn helps solve the problem that educators often have limited ability to borrow innovative lessons from other educators.

In addition, educators have expressed their desire to network with peers, making personal connections and conversations difficult on existing social platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Alternatively, Ed Farm Learn provides a virtual space optimized for sharing and networking.

Ed Farm’s product team spent months interviewing, designing, and collaborating with teachers and staff. Sarah Jones, Product Director at Edfarm, is confident that their feedback will enhance collaboration between teachers and create space for quick access to innovative learning experiences.

After teaching for 32 years, Edfarm was an additional energizer to reach the next level, “said Portris Warren, a teacher at William J. Christian K-8 School in Birmingham. “For me, Ed Farm has helped me take my classroom instruction to new heights. Now, Ed Farm Learn takes a peek into the classrooms of other teachers. [other teachers’] Creative modes, and to be able to implement and integrate those ideas into your classroom. As a result, we needed to be more creative in the classroom design and think critically when planning each lesson. “

One of the core features of the Ed Farm Learn platform is the user profile. Here, validated educators can view their professional background, best skills, and favorite technologies, connect with colleagues, and send messages. This profile also allows educators to showcase their unique, innovative technology-enabled lesson plans and learner work.

Educators can submit these deliverables to Ed Farm for in-depth reviews and feedback from Ed Farms’ proprietary Learning Innovation Coaches.

Apple launched Ed Farm in 2020 in partnership with the Alabama Power Foundation, TechAlabama and Birmingham City Schools. Schools and districts interested in the EdFarmsTeacherFellows program can contact Beth Sanders at: [email protected]

