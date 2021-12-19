Australian influencer Instagram handle “Metaverse” will disappear after Facebook’s “Meta” rebranding.What happened to this





Five days after Facebook changed its name to Meta, an Australian influencer was blocked from an Instagram account that recorded her nearly a decade of work without explicit explanation.

Thea-Mai Baumann launched an Instagram account @metaverse in 2012. This is the tag she used for her creative work.

Influencers informed her about her life in Brisbane, where she studied art, and her visit to the Chinese city of Shanghai, where she found Metaverse Makeovers, a company focused on augmented reality.

When Instagram’s parent company Facebook announced the name change on October 28, she had less than 1,000 followers. Facebook is now known as Meta. This reflects the focus on the Metaverse, a virtual world that we see as the future of the Internet.

Read again:

When Baumann tried to log in to Instagram on November 2, she discovered that her account was disabled. A notification was displayed on the screen saying “Your account has been disabled trying to become someone else”.

Baumann began receiving messages from individuals who wanted to buy her Instagram name a few days before the word was published. In her account, someone commented, “You are now a millionaire.” Another said, “Facebook isn’t going to buy it. They’re going to grab it.”

She said this is a 10-year summary of her life and work and does not want her Metaverse contributions to be removed. According to her, this often happens to women in the technical field. She is originally of Vietnamese descent.

The New York Times contacted Meta on December 2nd to ask why Baumann’s account was closed. An Instagram spokeswoman said the account was accidentally deleted due to spoofing and will soon be up and running.

However, the spokesman did not explain why the spoofing mark was added in the first place.

(Editor: Vijay Anand)

First Edition: December 18, 2021, 3:18 pm IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/technology/facebook-deletes-australian-influencers-instagram-handle-metaverse-heres-what-happened-11859552.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos