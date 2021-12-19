The center is considering providing financial support for pharmaceutical innovation: Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya





The Indian government is looking for ways to provide financial support to pharmaceutical companies engaged in the field of new drug research and innovation, said Federal Health Minister Mansuf Mandaviya in a vibrant Saturday in Ahmedabad. He said he was proposing an investment at the Gujarat World Summit.

This comment from the Federal Minister came after the industry had previously emphasized the need for financial support several times.

Encourage innovation

In the future, we are working on financial support for companies conducting research in the field of new drugs. This is practiced all over the world and will be practiced in India as well. Mandaviya addressed a gathering of stakeholders from investors, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare professionals and regulatory agencies in India and abroad, and said work is moving in this direction. We manufacture generic drugs for the world and are known as generic drug manufacturers. But now we are encouraging research in this country, he said, and we can also get our patented medicines.

The Minister of Health also urged companies to create innovative and affordable products in both the medical field and medical devices.

S Aparna, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Pharmaceuticals, Chemistry and Fertilizers of the Government of India, emphasized the importance of staying ahead of the times by focusing on innovation in the pharmaceutical sector. I urge the delegation to consider an opportunity in India. “

Gujarat Prime Minister Bupendra Patel has called on healthcare, pharmaceutical and medical device investors to invest in the state, ensuring policy support and ease of business.

The holistic healthcare summit includes health care leaders such as VG Somani, India’s drug regulator, India’s Drug Administration Director (DCGI), India’s Country Director Sarah McMullen, and the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Also participated.

Faster and easier market access

Mandaviya also said the government is working with regulators in various countries to approve the Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) to make exports easier and less hassle for Indian pharmaceutical companies. I did.

We are in talks with regulators around the world to approve the Indian Pharmacopoeia. Mutual agreement shows that the world is now ready to recognize the Indian Pharmacopoeia. He added that this would benefit pharmaceutical companies to gain faster and easier access to the global market, which has embraced the Indian Pharmacopoeia.

The Islamic Republic of Afghanistan was the first country to approve IP in 2019. IP is a standard officially approved in accordance with the Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics Act of 1940 and Rule 1945 below.

The Indian Pharmacopoeia sets the standard for medicines manufactured and sold in India in terms of identity, purity and strength. This standard is authoritative in nature and is enforced by regulatory agencies for the quality control of Indian medicines.

