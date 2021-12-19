Google Pixel 6 Pro is the 2021 Leaders Choice Phone of the Year





Defeat Galaxy S21 Ultra, Z Fold3, Pixel 6

With results, Android Police readers have chosen their favorite phone of the year. Of the 10 candidates selected, Google Pixel 6 Pro ranked high and was named Android Police Readers’Choice 2021 Phone of the Year.

As some of the quality of the discussion clearly suggests, I think our regular readers have a more sophisticated hobby than hoipolloi, who reads most Android blogs. Whether 2021 is a good or bad year for smartphones, our readers have recommended a wider range of options than expected, including some midrangers. But your taste is clear, and the Pixel 6 Pro is the winner.

Final result.

It’s an excellent phone, with premium specs in 2021 at an affordable starting price of $ 900. It features an incredible camera, the company’s physically huge new primary sensor reaches new heights in the dark, and is also equipped with Google’s first folded lens / periscope telephoto lens. It adds a 120Hz screen, all the latest connection options you need (including those you don’t need yet, such as Wi-Fi 6E and mmWave 5G), plus excellent build quality. However, fingerprint sensors are not very good.

But Google’s Tensor is great for AI-enhanced, intense workloads. Among the features dedicated to Pixel 6, Google has adopted new assistant functions and Live Translate. In fact, Google’s Android 12 flavor software is one of our favorites. However, with the exception of Google’s typical early release cycle bugs, most of the time you’ll need to fix it with a few more updates.

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro can take great pictures. Except for the telephoto, the camera hardware is the same.

The cheap Pixel 6 won this year’s Editors Choice Most Wanted Award. It’s also worth pointing out that this is the first time we’ve wiped out both awards in one phone series since we launched the Leaders’ Choice Awards in 2018. That first year was an exception when both editors and readers chose the OnePlus 6T, but the votes were a little different, and since then we have been disagreeable. You may still be choosing different models, but it’s clear that the Pixel 6 series had a huge impact on readers and editors in 2021.

You voted and you heard your voice. Pixel6Pro is Android Police Readers’ Choice Phone of the Year.

