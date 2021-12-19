A big startup question that comes to my mind in 2022 – TechCrunch





Welcome to Startups Weekly. This is the first human coverage of this week’s startup news and trends. Subscribe here to put it in your inbox.

As we entered 2021, I wrote about all the big questions about startup minds in 2021. How do epidemic events such as pandemics show up in post-pandemic innovation? Now, spoiler note: The end of another year of the pandemic is approaching, and this situation seems to be in our world longer than I expected. In other words, my question wasn’t old, and today I would like to raise a new question.

My question towards 2022 is how the tech community can sneak activation energy into startups, especially those built beyond capital by historically overlooked founders. is. I’m not talking about hype machines or weekly luncheons on a particular topic, but more elusive services.

In such a cash-rich environment, entrepreneurs will need more people than ever before to set up a company. Don’t get me wrong. Gender inequality in funding continues to be a terribly embarrassing issue that ventures need to fix. But as we spotlight the need to do more checks on more founders, we also need to understand how to keep the same founders in an increasingly competitive environment. After all, ventures don’t fix everything and, in fact, can even complicate startup growth.

Activation energy can look different every day. For example, this week I wrote about Z Fellows. It’s an accelerator for paying people $ 10,000, taking a week-long break, and finally building startup ideas.

The average age of Z Fellows is 20-25 years. This means that the program has succeeded in persuading the first founder to jump. Founder Cory Levy presupposes an interest in the program. I just take a week off from work.

Whether it’s Y Combinator or Thiel Fellowship, the best programs out there require this high commitment, big life decisions, whether you drop out of school or work full-time on your ideas, Levy. Said. Don’t do it. It just simulates a few days or a week of life. Great if you like it, but harmless if you don’t like it.

Levy shows the importance of time, but I think it’s also becoming more important for founders to rely on community and mental health support. Check out the TechCrunch + column for my complete view on this topic. The founder needs more activation energy than any other check.

I look forward to working with you again this year. From unicorns that require haircuts to high-tech mafia that require modern refreshment, we have unpacked a lot together. We thought too much about the dollar, thinking about the hot due diligence summer and the funding gaslights. I went sector-specific and explained why cryptos don’t need NFTs, but NFTs require cryptos and multiplayer fintech. And finally, we ensured transparency about why democratization can do more than help and how to incorporate vulnerabilities into workflows.

It was a tough year, but it was interrupted by a lot of learning (and non-learning) that continued to shape the way ideas turned into enterprises and realizations into thoughtful stories. That said, Im is so excited to take a break that Startups Weekly hasn’t contacted him until the first full week of January.

Now, let’s dive into the rest of this newsletter again in 2021. Talk about money diversity, climate and cryptocurrencies, and the economy of truck makers. As always, you can follow my thoughts on Twitter @ nmasc_ and my emotions on Revue.

Don’t be “stupid in the room” with corporate culture

Mobility reporter Rebecca Bellan recently published a subtle interview with Ample co-founder John de Souza, who was born and raised in Ethiopia. The serial founder has set up a battery replacement company for electric vehicles and, as Belan points out, could oppose him thanks to his well-capitalized competitors. The entire interview is worth a read, but I most sympathize with his notes about culture. It’s obviously a big focus for him, even in the heart of the bright red sector.

What you need to know: A problem with growing companies, especially in the valley, is high turnover. Therefore, it is very difficult to try to grow the company while losing. If you can stop people from leaving, you can grow your company very efficiently. Therefore, we recognize that the way to keep people is not only to pay for staying, but also to create a corporate culture. This line stands out because it emphasizes what I think will be a major conversation in 2022. How the company’s internal communication and mass retirement have changed what employees want from the company.

Culture cannot be ignored:

And this week’s startup

Not us! Early-stage startups want to help other companies identify the best journalists and influencers to collaborate with, based on a detailed scan of the social web. They used their own algorithm to target me for the announcement of the funding round.

What you need to know: Startups have confirmed that Alexis Ohanians 776 recently led a $ 1.25 million round with the participation of Glossier and Tesla angels. Ohanian pointed out that the influence is fragmented as an unbundled medium on the Internet. In the latest Equity podcast, Alex, Mary Ann, we talked about Notus limitations despite future opportunities.

Honorable Mention:

The new Growth Equity outfit, Cammber Partners, has raised $ 100 million to buy a left-behind SaaS startup.

Incredibly shrinking Rivian shares in Space Florida

Well, TikTok now has a discord

Unreasonable enthusiasm for web3

VC startup evaluation technology is counterfeit

Metaverse startups with $ 1 million in revenue published via SPAC in 2021

Dear Sophie: Latest Travel Ban, How to Operate H-1B Alternatives

The holiday season is over. I can’t wait to talk (probably directly) next year.

N

