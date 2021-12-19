KDEM shines at the TiE Global Summit 2021 in Dubai





Bangalore: Continuing its mission to contribute to India’s $ 1 trillion digital economy with strong innovation and startup ecosystems, the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission successfully participated in the two-day TiE Global Summit 2021. Throughout this Global Summit, KDEM emphasized value. Cluster development has brought about overall economic development and suggests how clusters have become a preferred investment option for GCC countries.

The TiE Global Summit 2021, an annual flagship conference for entrepreneurs attended by world leaders, technology experts, industry leaders, mentors and investors, is the world including the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission from Karnataka, India. I saw the success of the collaboration of the TiE branch inside. KDEM has positioned Karnataka’s technology trends and was at the forefront of inspiring panel discussions on the ecosystem of accelerators and entrepreneurs. Recognizing the proliferation of Indian start-ups and achieving global competitiveness, KDEM provided a platform for start-ups to show their ideas, innovations and advantages in smart technology.

Five start-ups from Karnataka, Phyllo, LivNSense Technologies Pvt Limited, MAKERINME Technologies Private Limited, Chipspirit, and Saigeware Technologies Pvt Ltd., participated and pitched to the TiE Angel Investment Program at the summit. These start-ups will receive additional mentoring support from global professionals and the opportunity to meet with international VCs. This is KDEM’s vision that Karnataka will take leadership in India’s innovation ecosystem by creating equal growth across the state by developing talent in clustered cities such as Mysuru, Hubli and Mangaluru. It is a part.

Ravindra Krishnappa, managing partner of July Ventures LLP on behalf of KDEM, said at the final event: By partnering with KDEM, especially TiE, we aim to bridge the knowledge gap between industry and government while supporting the entrepreneurial community. Our goal is to foster a robust start-up ecosystem by getting investment through technology support. Service industry. ”

Harish Rawlani, founder of MAKERINME Technologies Pvt Ltd, said: With economic growth, the pandemic is putting a lot of effort into innovation to further accelerate this. Platforms such as KDEM and its vision will play an important role in providing technological expertise to more viewers and inspiring and nurturing talent for a formidable future. ”

BV Naidu, Chairman of the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission, said the need for a robust startup ecosystem: Global platform. We have always endeavored to reach out, reward and reaffirm our capabilities while maximizing our reach for local talent. Among several initiatives, KDEM introduced innovations to these five start-ups by providing platforms such as the TiE Global Summit 2021. We will continue to be a collaborator for our country’s talents through such programs, while providing a rich environment and network that meets global standards. “

