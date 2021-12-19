YouTube TV loses ESPN, Disney Channel in price dispute





Nearly 4 million YouTube TV customers have ESPN, ABC, FX, and other Walt Disney Co late Friday after negotiations on a new distribution deal broke down. I can no longer access the channels owned by.

The tension between the two powerful giants intensified over the terms of the contract. This includes fees that Disney requires Google to pay for the right to distribute Disney’s linear TV channels as part of the live channel Google YouTube TV bundle. Burbank entertainment companies have taken advantage of the popularity of their networks to raise prices when the cost of programming, especially sports programming, has skyrocketed.

The trading deadline was 8:59 pm Pacific Standard Time, and the deadline entered and exited without agreement.

We have been in good faith negotiations with Disney for several months. Unfortunately, despite best efforts, YouTubeTV said in a statement on its website that it was unable to reach a fair agreement before the existing contract expired and the channel was no longer available on YouTubeTV. We know that this is frustrating news for our customers and not what we wanted. We will continue the conversation with Disney and advocate on your behalf, hoping to restore the content on YouTube TV.

A downfall occurred during the ESPN broadcast of the Lakers-Minnesota Timberwolves game, which upset some basketball fans who complained to Twitter.

As part of that, Disney attributed the deadlock to resistance from YouTube.

Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution said in a statement late Friday that it had continued negotiations with Google’s YouTube TV, but unfortunately refused to make a fair deal based on market conditions.

Disney said it is ready to reach a fair agreement with Google as soon as possible to minimize the inconvenience of YouTube TV viewers by restoring the network. We hope Google will participate in that effort.

Neither side identified the problem that caused the power outage.

Earlier this week, both sides telegraphed that about one-fifth of YouTube TV’s more than 85 channels were struggling to reach a new distribution agreement for Disney-owned 18 channels.

Not closing a deal is dangerous for both parties. Disney Channel is one of the most popular channels in the industry and ESPN is one of the most expensive channels, adding about $ 15 per month to each YouTube TV subscriber’s bill. But for sports fans, ESPN is a must-have channel and the network schedule is full of college football bowl games until next month.

As a YouTube TV subscriber earlier this week wrote on Twitter, if you can’t make a transaction, we’ll cancel it right away. We know we need to negotiate in good faith, but the ESPN network is literally the only one that is guaranteed to be monitored on the platform. Please do your best with this.

For Disney, long-term power outages reduce revenue when the company is competing with streaming platforms to produce programming on traditional channels. Disney executives told Wall Street that they expect to spend $ 33 billion on programming next year. Disney has long held one of the best records in the industry by working quietly behind the scenes to avoid power outages.

YouTube TV said it would reduce customer bills by $ 15 unless it had a Disney Channel suite.

YouTube TV will reduce its monthly fee from $ 64.99 to $ 49.99 by $ 15 while the content is off the platform in a statement on Friday night.

YouTube TV is one of the most successful digital providers of pay TV channels. It also directly competes with Disney-owned Hulu live TV services.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2021-12-17/youtube-tv-loses-espn-abc-and-other-disney-channels-in-fee-dispute The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos