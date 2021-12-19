HCL Technologies – The Island, Hosting the Scien IT Competition for Sri Lankan Students





Sri Lanka recorded a negative economic growth rate of 1.5% in the third quarter of 2021, reflecting the effects of the global coronavirus pandemic, the Census Statistics Bureau (DCS) last week, July 1st. From day to quarter GDP summary index released until September 30th.

During the quarter, the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, which began in late April 2021, intensified and peaked by August, from midnight on August 20, 2021 to the entire island to curb the spread of the pandemic. A curfew has been imposed. According to the DCS, it was occasionally extended for 41 days until October 1.

The government allowed agricultural activities, many manufacturing, construction, and selected services to continue during the quarantine curfew, but economic activity was hampered by the pandemic and quarantine curfew. rice field.

The ministry said in its report that gross domestic product (2010) had fallen from Rs 2,536,490 million reported in the third quarter of 2020 to Rs 2,497,489 million by the third quarter of 2021. rice field.

The three main elements of the economy, “agriculture,” “industry,” and “service,” contributed 8.7%, 29.9%, and 57.4% to gross domestic product, respectively, but “subsidies for products are tax-reduced.” did. It contributed 4.1% in the third quarter of 2021.

In the third quarter of 2021, overall agricultural activity recorded a slight positive growth of 1.7% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the higher growth of 3.1% recorded in the same quarter of 2020. Did. The government allowed agricultural activities to continue nationwide, even under quarantine restrictions.

According to the DCS, overall industrial activity recorded negative growth of 2.1% in the third quarter of 2021. This negative growth is primarily due to record shrinkage in some manufacturing, construction, mining and quarrying industries.

The overall service sector fell 1.6% in the third quarter of 2021. This slowdown in the services sector was primarily due to the turmoil in “transportation and passenger service activities” and “other personal service activities” (9.5%) to GDP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://island.lk/hcl-technologies-to-host-scienit-competition-for-sri-lankan-students/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos