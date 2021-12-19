Fintech Challenges-Does the UK Financial Technology Sector Need Help to Stay Ahead?





Janine Hirt, CEO of Innovate Finance, discusses steps to support the fintech sector

John Cassidy Headshot Guy

In the first half of 2021 (a period consistent with the full-scale second wave of the Covid pandemic), the UK fintech industry invested $ 5.6 billion, according to figures released by Innovate Finance.

Probably not a surprise there. The financial technology segment is the poster child of the UK’s innovation economy, and we tend to take it for granted. This may even seem like a corner of the technology market where you can almost control itself. From payment apps and money management tools to mobile-first Challenger Banks, consumers are embracing digital financial services. Meanwhile, existing companies in the market are buying the technology that underpins their unique digital transformation plans. This is a vigorous sector.

But maybe we shouldn’t assume too much. Earlier this year, HM Treasury announced the results of a review by Ron Khalifa on the type of support needed to establish a global leadership position as well as the UK fintech industry’s continued growth. did.

As we approach the end of the year, some of the measures recommended in the report are being implemented. But why are they needed and what do they achieve?

One who may have the answer to that question is Janine Hirt, CEO of Innovate Finance, an industry association founded to represent and promote the UK’s global fintech industry. When I spoke in mid-December, I wanted to know more about the challenges facing this sector in the coming months and how they can be addressed.

Hirt is very optimistic about FinTech’s outlook, to say the least, with $ 5.6 billion raised in the first half of 2021 and the industry on track for record investment throughout the year. I’m pointing out. Equally important, thanks in part to the power of the broad financial services industry, the UK is one of the world leaders in fintech development, with London, which ranks particularly important hubs, regularly in the top five. ____ is inside.

Nothing is given

But, as Hirt admits, it’s not natural. We are leaders, she says. But it is not natural for us to maintain that leadership position.

In that regard, the UK FinTech ecosystem needs active support to stay competitive with other major centers in the world, such as the Bay Area, New York and Beijing. The current requirement is not for companies to grow in size, but to maintain an ecosystem headquartered in the United Kingdom.

So what are the challenges? Well, arguably one of the most pressing is the ability of London and the rest of the UK to attract global talent. There are regional challenges here in that Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union means the end of visa-free freedom of movement. Some may claim own goals. Visas are available, but Latvian and Czech entrepreneurs can easily move to Berlin or Amsterdam without navigating the boring immigration bureaucracy before going through the application process. Think carefully about.

New visa

As part of that, the British government will now argue that it is seeking talent from all over the world. To that end, Kalifa Review recommended improving the technology visa system to attract more skilled workers and entrepreneurs to the UK ecosystem.

We are very positive about this, says Hirt. The new scale-up visa will come into effect in 2022. We are anxious for it to work with FinTech.

The clue is in the name. As announced by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, the scale-up system allows workers with jobs from high-growth companies to apply for a fast track visa. Currently, scale-up companies are defined as companies that can demonstrate more than three years of 20% growth in annual revenue or employment. There is also a new point-based visa scheme.

Bringing skilled workers from abroad is only part of the big picture of talent. Hirt emphasizes the need to bring home talent to the fintech industry that Innovate Finance is actively working on. We work with schools and universities. Diversity is also advancing.

Innovate Finance wants to see a wider variety of fintech industries in terms of gender, ethnicity and socio-economic background. Not only is this important from an inclusion perspective, but it also helps address talent shortages.

Scale up

The UK’s prestigious FinTech list includes Revolut, Monzo, Starling Bank and Tranferwise. These companies show that they can have international influence, along with other companies in the industry. Looking to the future, Hirt states that the ecosystem needs to continue to support not only startups, but also fast-growing businesses.

Again, she is positive about the measures taken at the government and regulatory levels. One of the key initiatives is the establishment of the so-called scale box (essentially a sandbox) by the Financial Conduct Authority. Like the scale-up visa, this will start in 2022. Scaling companies face a variety of challenges, says Hirt. Fintech companies do not have the compliance teams found in Santander and JP Morgan. Under the umbrella of regulatory agencies, Scalebox helps FinTech address regulatory and compliance issues.

For larger or larger companies, Hirt also believes that choosing London for its IPO needs to be easier and more attractive.

The UK fintech sector will enter 2022 with some confidence. However, there is still much that can be done to support businesses working in this sector. In particular, it concerns access to human resources and the ongoing development of regulatory frameworks that protect consumers while promoting innovation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/trevorclawson/2021/12/18/the-fintech-challengedoes-britains-financial-technology-sector-need-help-to-stay-ahead/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos