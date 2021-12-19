



London, UK, December 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-(via Blockchain Wire) Looking back on what was revealed in 2021, one thing is clear. Virtual reality is one of the most important aspects that will shape our future. Still, it is essential to know which projects will strive in this novel global paradigm. ASTATE is an aggregator and a community that uses real-world economic systems that can transform augmented reality experiences on a large scale. As a result of this system, ASTATE can meet the demands of a wide range of market sectors. Going forward, ASTATE will offer a single free augmented reality technology that enables contextualized 3D quality experiences in the surrounding world.

Describe the crossroads of innovation, blockchain and virtual reality

One of the goals of Astate World is to build the world’s largest database of 3D major metropolises. This database is recorded on the blockchain, is virtually unbroken, and lasts forever. At ASTATE, we want to provide the crypto community with the first virtual reality experience to bring users into one immersive and engaging environment within the major metropolitan areas of the world.

When it comes to VR experiences, in this new immersive world of avatars and 3D objects, we need to allow users to participate in virtual interactions as deep as they experience in real life. ASTATE harnesses the power of the world’s most powerful real-time 3D creation engine to provide customers with stunning visualization and a great user experience.

Astate ecosystem

After logging in to AstateWorld within the MetAstApp, users will need to create their own customized avatars from various configurable combinations and name the avatars. When a user creates an avatar and requests a unique name, this information is uploaded to their MetAstApp account. We have high-level software engineers who are responsible for designing, testing, and implementing software applications. In addition to participating in all phases and areas of software development, full-stack engineers are involved in architecture design, performance evaluation, code review, and internal tool management.

The story continues

The more users who use the platform, the more NFTs will be purchased and sold. Astate world produces NFTs with monthly production limits determined by cities and sectors. In addition, make tourist attractions and historic buildings in the world’s largest cities available anytime, anywhere.

With the Astate program, you can see all of this in virtual reality. You can also build a community by adding the ability to collect exchangeable shops and merchandise in the form of NFTs. Members will be able to expand and contribute to more material due to their rarity and exchange. In addition, all NFTs can only be redeemed using the currency $ ASTAT (Astatine Token) on our platform.

Entertainment, shops, discoveries

Through Astate, users can virtually discover the world’s major locations, streets and locations from the comfort of a sofa. With this COVID-19 setting, this is an easy way to study and travel around the world.

Users can entertain and connect with peers through a fully realistic first-person perspective in a virtual reality environment, and customize and personalize their avatars.

In addition, members will be able to go to top-notch shopping districts and access their favorite facilities. In addition, brands will be able to connect with users and offer not only virtual items (for example, pairs of virtual shoes for avatars), but also genuine products and services (such as online sports classes).

State technical quality

ASTATE’s native token is called ($ ASTAT), and the person who has it is called the ASTATE holder (Astatens). ASTATE tokens ($ ASTAT) are built on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) to ensure that their projects are scalable and that investors of all sizes can participate. Comprehensiveness, decentralization, and efficiency are essential for this project. That’s why they first launched a public sale on Pancakeswap v2. The entire team will make every effort to make this project an integral component of the Binance ecosystem.

In addition, ASTAT is a token with limited availability. Everything that exists so far has already been created in the form of tokens. For this reason, we believe in a truly fair and decentralized society, ASTAT was launched perfectly fairly, with no pre-sale or team tokens. Pancakeswap received 50% of the total amount of ASTAT tokens and the remaining 50% was burned by sending to the write address. Ownership of the contract has been relinquished and liquidity is limited at Pancakeswap. What’s more, the community is fully promoting ASTATE TOKEN.

Overall, the main purpose of the ASTATE platform is to allow the crossing of supply and demand of all digital assets that may be exchanged on the platform. All transactions are managed via $ ASTAT tokens and smart contracts ensure that decentralized assets are exchanged at the end of each transaction.

For more information on this innovative project, please visit the ASTATEs website (https://www.astateworld.com).

Contact: Astate World City johnceo -at- astatetokenbsc.com https://www.astateworld.com

