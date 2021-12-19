Doing business is a great occupational choice, so to say, for a large number of reasons. One of those reasons is the freedom to do whatever you see the reason for that business to make money. Yet, with great freedom comes great responsibility. Business is an extremely risky venture that can’t be handled by anyone who slams the door and calls themselves an entrepreneur. Avoiding, handling, and eliminating risk is a separate discipline related to a number of aspects of business administration. That’s why it’s so important to pick the right risk management training course.

Getting into the Jam

Again, business administration is not something that you can learn within a very short amount of time. You don’t really need to study for years to become an entrepreneur, yet a few weeks or even months might sometimes not be enough to start operating a business properly. This is one of the numerous reasons why time should be one of your primary investments when it comes to starting your own business and keeping it afloat. On average, it takes around 2 years to master business administration while independent online courses usually last for at least 6 months. So, the first thing you need to do is accept that nobody can start running the business after one or two weeks, relax, and find courses most fit for you.

The process of learning business administration and the risk management related to it might also be quite challenging, although it’s totally worth it. You might just make a simple search for pay for an essay regarding this and see that you can find people who would help you to complete all mandatory and useless tasks. Still, the situation is not that bad, as learning risk management is quite interesting and rewarding. You can learn a lot about how various hazards work in business and even apply that knowledge in real life, outside your work.

Best Risk Management Courses Online

Here are some of the best courses offering some of the most efficient practices on different levels.

Introduction to Cybersecurity & Risk Management Specialization by the University of California, Irvine a Coursera. A quick risk management course that lasts about 3 months and is the best choice for beginners. Instructed by real professionals, a cybersecurity consultant, and an offensive security lead, this is the most comprehensive training program for those who wish to start quickly.

Corporate Sustainability Management: Risk, Profit, and Purpose Online Short Course by Yale School of Management. Hosted by instructors from one of the best universities in the world, this 6-week intensive course will teach you how to view your business as a security manager, evaluate various risks, and compose your own strategies for their prevention.

Risk Management Professional Course by the New York Institute of Finance. This is a great solution for those who need to combine their full-time work with their studies. This self-paced 40-hour program offers a variety of risk management skills to acquire, from the basic theory to stress testing and risk regulation strategies development.

Modeling Risk and Realities by the University of Pennsylvania, Wharton at Coursera. Instructed by the respected lecturers from the Wharton School of University of Pennsylvania Sergei Savin and Senthil Veeraraghavan, this brief 7-hour course can be taken by both beginners and advanced learners. Being heavily case-based and practical, the course is particularly valuable for making a serious effort to distinguish theory and reality and explain why certain parts of the textbook work in real life and some don’t.

Financial Engineering and Risk Management by the University of Hong Kong at edX. Another comprehensive course instructed by a number of experienced and respected professors from the University of Hong Kong lasts only 5 months but offers quite a lot. Here you’ll learn the practices of risk prediction, evaluation, mitigation, communication, as well as developing the most efficient strategies to avoid risk in the first place.

Learning to Handle Hazards

Business and entrepreneurship comprise quite a specific and risky environment, which has to be handled by those who want to do their own thing. Learning how to do business is not the fastest process for sure, so, there’s no point to pick a short-termed course unless you want to acquire one particular skill. Otherwise, some of the most important factors in choosing your risk management training program must be the comprehensiveness, practical application, and, of course, the level of knowledge.