Tech
Choosing the Right Robot Arm for Your Organization
Many organizations are moving towards automation and seeking technological solutions to their problems. As a result, millions of robots are working in various industries around the world today. Robot arms have the largest share compared to traditional industrial robots.
A robot arm is flexible and is similar to a human arm. The similarity allows the robot arm to do various tasks in a versatile manner. For example, a robot arm can assist with production and assembly, palletize or pack goods, and effortless lift components.
Robot arms offer the advantage of quickly adapting to the changing industrial requirements. But how do you ensure that a robot arm will meet its needs and that it is the right fit for you? Here is a guide on choosing the right robot arm for your organization.
Criteria for Getting the Right Robot Arm
A robot arm is based on the human arm, enabling it to be highly flexible and mobile. As a result, a robot arm has a wide range of applications in today’s world. In addition, robot arms are available in different designs, enhancing their applications and features further.
An essential feature of a robot arm is the number of axes of movement, referred to as the degrees of freedom. Robot arms with four to six axes are the most common. However, if you want to achieve a greater range, you can mount robot arms on a linear axis. Moreover, a robot with seven axes is the closest to the human arm, making it so agile that it can reach around corners.
Define the Task
The right robot arm for your organization’s applications will depend on several factors. The first essential factor is the nature of the task that the robot arm will take on. The function range, load, cycle time, speed, and degrees of freedom will be defined based on the basic functions the robot will carry out.
Organizations can use robot arms for picking, gripping, palletizing, packing, welding, and testing. Small and medium-sized companies are mainly using robot arms to automate high-precision tasks cost-effectively.
Robot arms were initially primarily used in manufacturing and industrial processes. However, these robots successfully conquer more fields of application, such as agriculture and healthcare. Therefore, defining the robot’s task is the first step to choosing the right robot arm.
Selecting the Right Range
The arm’s length is a critical factor to consider when selecting a robot arm. When determining the correct arm length, you should analyze the use on the site and take several factors into account. These factors include:
The number of workstations or machines to be operated: A single robot arm can serve one or several machines or workstations. You can place a single robot arm between two or more identical machines. The robot arm will pick or pack the components manufactured by these machines. This is one of the best ways of increasing the utilization of a robot arm. If the robot arm serves several machines or workstations, it needs a longer arm.
Type of application: Robotic arms are very flexible, making them suitable for a wide range of applications. Furthermore, you can easily teach a robot arm to perform new tasks through motion planning techniques or demonstration. The types of applications the robot arm will be handling will also determine the range.
The type and number of positions the robot arm has to move to complete a task will also determine its length. The more the positions, the longer the arm should be. The type of maneuvers will also determine the length from one flex point to another.
The dimensions of the peripherals, such as conveyor belts, feed stations, shelves, and product receptacles, will also determine the length of the robot arm.
The range of the robot arm is critical in determining the type of maneuvers the robot can make. As a result, careful consideration should be taken when deciding the correct range.
Load Capacity
Different robotic arms have different lifting capabilities, and determining the weight of the components the robot will be handling is critical. It is essential to consider the gripper’s weight that the robot arm will use.
Analyzing the center mass position in relation to the gripper’s attachment to the robot arm is also essential. If the center of mass is far away, then a robot with a higher load capacity is suitable. A higher payload robot can easily maneuver with a component whose center of gravity is relatively far from the robot.
Speed
Determining the desired or required cycle time is also critical in selecting the right robot arm. The cycle time will determine how fast the robot arm should complete its tasks.
Speed is particularly relevant if the robotic arm performs processes or handles steps in union with machines. In such a case, the machines will dictate the timeframe the robot arm has to complete its tasks.
Speed is also important in determining the accuracy of the robot arm in positioning tasks. Though accuracy may not be a critical factor in packaging, it is essential if the robot is placing components in a machine.
Programming and Teaching the Robot Arm
You should pay close attention to setting up the system when choosing a robot arm. You should consider whether you have a staff member with the skills for programming machines. If not, you should select a robot arm that you can teach the motion sequences manually. You will guide such a robot to the respective positions by hand.
However, most robot arms come with intuitive software for tasks involving small quantities and changing jobs. Therefore, such robot arms don’t need specialists to operate.
Accessories and Peripherals
The last step to choosing the right robot arm is ensuring that all required accessories are available. Accessories may include camera systems, grippers, and safety equipment. However, accessories will depend on the type of the robot arm and its application.
The periphery will also determine the communication interface and the extent to which you can integrate the robot arm into a higher-level control system.
Conclusion
Choosing the right robot arm for your organization can be daunting, especially if you are new to this kind of technology. Therefore, you should assess your needs in advance so that you can reap the full benefits of a robot arm.
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]