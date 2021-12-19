Many organizations are moving towards automation and seeking technological solutions to their problems. As a result, millions of robots are working in various industries around the world today. Robot arms have the largest share compared to traditional industrial robots.

A robot arm is flexible and is similar to a human arm. The similarity allows the robot arm to do various tasks in a versatile manner. For example, a robot arm can assist with production and assembly, palletize or pack goods, and effortless lift components.

Robot arms offer the advantage of quickly adapting to the changing industrial requirements. But how do you ensure that a robot arm will meet its needs and that it is the right fit for you? Here is a guide on choosing the right robot arm for your organization.

Criteria for Getting the Right Robot Arm

A robot arm is based on the human arm, enabling it to be highly flexible and mobile. As a result, a robot arm has a wide range of applications in today’s world. In addition, robot arms are available in different designs, enhancing their applications and features further.

An essential feature of a robot arm is the number of axes of movement, referred to as the degrees of freedom. Robot arms with four to six axes are the most common. However, if you want to achieve a greater range, you can mount robot arms on a linear axis. Moreover, a robot with seven axes is the closest to the human arm, making it so agile that it can reach around corners.

Define the Task

The right robot arm for your organization’s applications will depend on several factors. The first essential factor is the nature of the task that the robot arm will take on. The function range, load, cycle time, speed, and degrees of freedom will be defined based on the basic functions the robot will carry out.

Organizations can use robot arms for picking, gripping, palletizing, packing, welding, and testing. Small and medium-sized companies are mainly using robot arms to automate high-precision tasks cost-effectively.

Robot arms were initially primarily used in manufacturing and industrial processes. However, these robots successfully conquer more fields of application, such as agriculture and healthcare. Therefore, defining the robot’s task is the first step to choosing the right robot arm.