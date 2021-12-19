Google Drive blocks files that say it violates our Terms of Service





Google Drive is a cloud-based storage system that can store files. You can access the files by logging in to your account from your mobile phone, tablet or computer. Useful for organizing your files and sharing them with others.

What happens if the network goes down? You cannot access your own. A few years ago, Google gave GSuite users offline access to their files. Now anyone with a Google Drive account can do the same. Tap or click here to find out how to make your Google Drive files available offline.

However, Google is cracking down on what’s stored in Google Drive and trying to limit access to files that are considered to be in violation of the policy. If a file is flagged, it will not be published. If you find yourself on the receiving end of this type of policy violation, don’t lose hope. There are options.

Here is the inside story

In a recent blog post, Google outlined a new policy that affects Google Drive files. If you are identified as violating Google’s Terms of Service or Program Policy, you may be restricted. This means that no one but the owner will be able to access it, even if someone else links to it.

Google’s Terms of Service include rules of conduct that indicate that we must comply with the law and respect the privacy and intellectual property rights of others. You may not threaten, encourage, or interfere with Google’s services of abuse or harm to yourself or others.

You must also respect copyright law and may not copy, modify, distribute, sell, or lease any part of Google’s services or software.

Google’s abuse program policies and enforcement include account hijacking, child abuse and exploitation, dangerous and illegal activities, malware, phishing, sexually explicit content, spam, violence and bloodshed, violent organizations and movements, etc. It details violations such as other malicious content.

Deployment of this new policy began on December 14, 2021.

What happens when a file is flagged?

Owners of items flagged in Google Drive will receive an email notification notifying them of the violated policy. Shared Drive Manager receives emails for shared drives.

If you don’t believe the file violates Google’s Terms of Service or Program Policy, you can request a review. To request a review of a flagged file: Open the file, open the file, and request a review.[共有]Click to[レビューのリクエスト]Click.

Where the abuse program policy and enforcement documentation generally has other substantive benefits, based on artistic, educational, documentary, scientific considerations, or by taking no action on the content. It states that Google may make an exception.

