No. 10 USC knocks off Georgia Institute of Technology 67-53 in Phoenix





Southern California passed the shot early, took some bad shots, and threw a weak pass that Georgia Institute of Technology players could easily pick off.

As the Trojans became more aggressive, the Yellow Jacket couldn’t stop them.

Boogie Ellis scored 16 points, Drew Peterson added 14, No. 10USC overcame a volatile start that defeated Georgia Institute of Technology 67-53 at the Colangelo Classic on Saturday.

“Our players just have to keep shooting,” said USC coach Andy Enfield. “We hesitated early in the game and turned down some open shots to drive it. Then we hesitated the pass. We became more aggressive and good offensive. I thought we played really well once we got into the rhythm. “

The Trojan (11-0) took some time to resolve the attack zone at Georgia Institute of Technology. Before leaving the yellow jacket, I relied on defense. The USC continued a big run to lead 9 in half-time and a second shot to stay undefeated.

Southern California forward Beth Goodwin played against Georgia Institute of Technology in the first half of the NCAA College Basketball match at the Jerry Colangelo Classic on Saturday, December 18, 2021 in Phoenix. (AP Photo / Ross D. Franklin)

Ellis was the mastermind, hitting seven of the 14 shots, scoring 19 points in the previous four games combined, and then rebounding seven times.

“I just realized that I couldn’t rely too much on jump shots,” Ellis said. “I’m just taking what the defense is giving me. It feels like the last few games I didn’t actually put in the paint.”

Georgia Institute of Technology (5-5) tackled a tough game challenge before arriving in the desert, losing to Wisconsin, North Carolina, and No. 19 LSU. The biggest problem with the Yellow Jacket was that he took 207th place in Division I, which followed for a long and athletic Trojan horse.

Georgia Institute of Technology had a good moment in the first half, finishing 33% from the floor and 19-5 from the 3-point arc.

Michael Devoe led the yellow jacket with 25 points.

“At some point, we had to put the ball in the basket, which was kind of to us,” said Josh Pastner, director of the Georgia Institute of Technology. “The turnover was better, but I have to score. It looked really good today. Unfortunately, it didn’t fall.”

The Trojan did not show disappointment in last year’s follow-up to the elite Eightlan and locked down the team while dominating with Paint.

The USC reduced the first 10 opponents to 61.4 points per game and fired 35%, including 3 to 27%.

The Trojan rejoined the attack, but encountered all sorts of problems in the Georgia Institute of Technology zone, with four turnovers in the first 7 minutes, and 12 of the first 14 shots from 3 One in six was lost.

Then something was clicked.

With the ball moving well around the Georgia Institute of Technology zone, the USC hit five three-pointers, entered the lane for a few short-range shots between 23-4 runs, and climbed to 33-18. rice field.

The yellow jacket had its own unpleasant problem. They made a 9-0 run early on, scoring the last 6 points in the first half, but shot 10 of 30 and trailed 33-24.

This trend continued in the second half of the year.

Georgia Institute of Technology missed 11 of the first 15 shots, but USC extended its lead to 53-37 9-13.

The yellow jacket defense caused a 10-0 run, and the USC was scoreless for nearly five minutes and drew within six, but Peterson hit three and the USC pushed Georgia Institute of Technology to four consecutive losses.

“It’s frustrating to keep up with this losing streak we’re doing,” said Devaud. “But it’s basketball. It has highs and lows, but we need to be together as a team and get better.”

Big picture

The aggressive struggle during the Georgia Institute of Technology season continued and was exacerbated by the face of long, athletic teams like the USC.

The USC, especially at the very beginning, had a moment when Enfield threw his arm into the air, but he locked down defensively and understood things aggressively.

Former Trojan

The USC was able to see two familiar faces on the opposite bench.

Georgia Institute of Technology guards Jordan Usher and Kyle Sturdivant both transferred from the USC to help bring Yellowjacket to last season’s NCAA tournament for the first time in ten years.

The Trojan was also happy to meet his former teammates, but didn’t want to win and leave the desert.

Asher finished with 11 points and Sturdivant finished with 5 points.

“I give Jordan and Kyle a lot of credit. They have improved,” Enfield said. “Georgia Institute of Technology won the ACC tournament and participated in the NCAA tournament. They are a big part of their activity. It’s great to see their success in their hometown of Atlanta.”

next

Georgia Institute of Technology will host Georgia on Tuesday.

USC will play Oklahoma at the Compete 4 Cause Classic in Oklahoma City on Tuesday.

