



Looking for a way to preview WhatsApp voice messages before sending? WhatsApp unveiled a voice message preview feature this week, allowing users to see their voice recording drafts before sharing them with others. You can preview your voice message before sending it in individual threads or group chats. This update helps you avoid sending voice messages that are completely meaningless or require an update with some modifications. You can also play a voice message before sending to see if the voice is clear.

WhatsApp has introduced voice message preview for all users of Android and iOS, as well as the web or desktop.

This article will walk you through the steps required to preview WhatsApp voice messages before sending them to your contacts.

How to use WhatsApp voice message preview

Before you start using the voice message preview feature, make sure you have the latest WhatsApp version on your device.

Open an individual or group chat on WhatsApp.

Press and hold the microphone button next to the message text box, then slide up to lock the hands-free recording. Both the web and desktop versions of WhatsApp provide hands-free recording after clicking on the microphone, so you don’t have to slide up.

Now start speaking your voice message.

Tap the stop button to stop recording.

Press the play button to listen to the recording. You can also tap the seek bar to move to a specific part of the recording.

If the message is correct and ready to be shared, you can press the send button. Otherwise, tap the Trash to delete the voice message and repeat the above steps to record again.

Jagmeet Singh writes about Gadgets 360 consumer technology in New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360 and is a frequent author of apps, computer security, internet services, and communications development.

