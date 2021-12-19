Huawei thrives in South Africa without Google





Without the support of Google’s apps and mobile services on smartphones, Huawei remains the dominant player in the South African midrange smartphone market and has made significant forays into other product segments.

It has recently been transferred to the company’s head of cybersecurity and privacy, according to Akhram Mohamed, a former Huawei consumer business CTO in South Africa.

In addition to smartphones and tablets, Huawei is diversifying its product range to include laptops, audio devices, wearables, and monitor devices that are independent of Google Mobile Services (GMS).

Some say this was necessary because smartphone sales declined after Huawei was separated from Google apps and GMS due to a US ban.

But Mohamed told My Broadband that 2021 was “extremely encouraging” for Huawei, and even smartphone sales exceeded expectations.

“Perhaps unlike Europe and some other regions, South Africa was absolutely astounding, so we shortened ourselves a bit,” Mohammed said.

“We are very resilient when it comes to our smartphone business in general,” he said.

“If Huawei is looking at the value market that has always been competing, we are certainly on track.”

Akhram Mohamed, Former Huawei South Africa Consumer Business CTP

Mohamed said Huawei still holds a 40% market share of smartphones sold in South Africa in the $ 200- $ 500 (R3,000-R8,000) price range.

“Given that we don’t sell GMS, it’s huge. [Google Mobile Services] “Telephone,” Mohamed said.

“The models used in GMS are already exhausted, so everything on the market today is HMS-based.”

The company’s models in this pricing segment include the Nova Y60, Nova 8i, P Smart 2021 and P40 Lite.

Another area of ​​great success for Huawei is the PC business.

According to Mohammed, Huawei’s PC shipments surged 350% in South Africa and revenue in this segment increased 400%.

He said this is evidence that the Huawei brand had a trusted and loyal South African follower in the country, despite certain technical restrictions limiting geopolitics and Huawei.

The company introduced the Huawei MateBook laptop lineup for the first time in Japan in 2020.

It currently includes the premium MateBook X Pro, the affordable MateBook D series, and the business-focused MateBook B series.

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2020

Mohamed added that the PC numbers could have been even better if Huawei didn’t take a conservative approach in its first lineup.

“I think I could have done much better if I was more aggressive,” he said.

“It’s not easy when you enter the market, especially when you already have something like Dell, HP, Lenovo in the country and they have a brand affinity,” he said. Told.

“Now you bring just one SKU and you’re trying to break in and compete.”

Mohamed claimed that Huawei became number one on some channels within three months, even if the initial range was limited.

He also said that Huawei has recorded 400% sales in the local audio device market and is currently the second best-selling wearable manufacturer in the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mybroadband.co.za/news/business/427306-huawei-thriving-in-south-africa-even-without-google.html

