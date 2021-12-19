What do you say “Google it, you trash” in British English?Answer many surprises in Japan





The people of Kyoto and Britain have more in common than previously thought.

The people of Kyoto are known for their indirect power of communication. There, complimenting your musical prowess is a complaint that you are playing an instrument at a loud volume.

The true meaning hidden in the choice of wording surprises Japanese in other regions, but these days, British people are so good at it that only Japanese people know how to butter words. It became clear that it wasn’t.

Twitter user Kanta (@theonlyonekanta) recently got everyone’s attention on this topic by sharing this story online.

“When I ask a Japanese-speaking English friend,’Do you say’Gugurekasu’in British English?” They said, “Maybe …” Google is your friend. This way of saying things in the wrong direction made me think that the English vs. Kyoto would be a good match. “

In Japan, the term “Gugurekas” is a combination of Gugure, which means “to Google,” and Kas, which means “scum” or “garbage,” literally creating the phrase “Google, you are garbage.” To do.

As you can see, instead of giving Kanta a literal translation, his English friend softened the phrase very dramatically and suggested using “Google is your friend” instead.

Of course, it’s sometimes used to mean “Google is your friend,” but it’s denied that there are situations where someone is busy asking you a basic question or asking you to do it. can not. When your inner voice says “Google it, you’re an idiot”, the job for them in finding the answer, but you bite your tongue and play good instead.

“Google is your friend … because I’m not.”

When Kanta’s story began to attract a lot of attention online, he showed a list of British English expressions on the left and continued another tweet showing their true meaning on the right.

The highlights of the list are “Keep in mind” = “I forgot” and “I have to come to dinner” = “I’m just polite, not an invitation” I have. It happens to be similar to an invitation to a Japanese house because it is often said to be polite.

Please come for a while … My place looks like this, so I will never invite you. “

The list of British English phrases, and insights into what they might actually express, was a striking revelation for many online people who left comments such as:

I like “Google is your friend” — remember it and use it when you need it! “I feel there is a sense of language here.” This is a very British person! “Americans are frank, so” “Google is the end.” “British people are very interested in irony. It’s like the people of Kyoto say you have a nice watch.” Thing.”

Indeed, the politeness of Britain, the tact, and the culture of not actually saying what you mean is very similar to Kyoto’s way of doing things. As British politician Winston Churchill once famously said, “Tact is the ability to tell someone to go to hell in a way that makes them look forward to traveling.”

However, if Kyoto and Britain play in a polite confrontation, the Kyoto people dare to say that they may just have an advantage. Because in other parts of the world, when someone really wants to go to you, praise you with your watch. House?

