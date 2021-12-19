Irish hand behind the world’s most powerful telescope





We spoke with Professor Tom Ray of DIAS, who helped build an infrared device on James Webb, a telescope he believes could revolutionize the field of astrophysics.

On Christmas Eve 2021, the James Webb Space Telescope, the largest and most powerful telescope ever manufactured, will be launched into space, studying space in an unprecedented way. The key to that observation is infrared technology developed with the help of Irish scientists.

Developed by NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), and the Canadian Space Agency, the telescope is named after a former NASA administrator and has NASA’s flagship hubble mission to observe some of the farthest objects in the known universe. I will take over.

The James Webb Telescope will be launched from the Guiana Space Center in South America on December 24th. Once launched, we will begin a 10-year journey in space to observe early stars, galaxies, and nearby dust clouds to better understand how they were formed.

Improved infrared technology developed with the help of scientists at the Dublin Institute for Advanced Studies (DIAS) allows James Webb to see deeper into space than Hubble and identify the atmosphere of habitable exoplanets. You can study.

“Revolution” astrophysics

Unlike the Hubble Space Telescope, which used near-ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared spectra, James Webb uses the low frequency range from long-wavelength visible light to mid-infrared to be observed by Hubble. It’s too old and too far away.

“In essence, the James Webb Telescope can go far beyond Hubble with the increased power and sensitivity provided by the upgraded infrared technology,” said DIAS Director of Astrophysics. Professor Tomley told SiliconRepublic.com.

“Observations collected by telescopes help scientists answer some of the big questions about the universe. For example, what did the early universe look like? How did the first galaxy evolve? And where and how are the stars and planets formed? “He said.

Ray is a co-principal researcher at the Telescope’s Mid-Infrared Device (MIRI), equipped with a camera and spectroscope capable of observing long-infrared from mid-infrared. There is also a coronagraph designed to block the light of stars, which is useful when observing exoplanets.

“With the help of MIRI, the James Webb Space Telescope will revolutionize the field of astrophysics. Earth telescopes are at the same level as space telescopes because the atmosphere is in the way and the stars look like they are twinkling. You can’t do it in detail, “he explained.

However, in order to observe with infrared rays without interference, the telescope needs to be in a very cold environment. This is why it is deployed in space near the Sun Earth L2 Lagrange point, which is almost four times the distance of the Moon, and is kept below -223 degrees Celsius.

Aside from the hardware contributions, DIAS scientists are also involved in the software side, helping the scientific community make the most of the data collected after James Webb went live.

Dr Patrick Kavanagh, a software developer and member of the International MIRI team, will participate in a test run of the equipment at the Webb Mission Operations Center in Baltimore, USA early next year.

His role involves the analysis and simplification of the large amount of data collected from the James Webb Space Telescope. This will help DIAS and Irish scientists study astrophysics for the next few years.

International Days DIAS

This is not the first time DIAS has worked primarily with NASA. While DIAS scientists have been working on the James Webb telescope for at least 15 years, the Dublin Institute was also involved in the Apollo program, studying some of the first moon rock samples.

“It’s a testament to the platform that DIAS holds on the international stage of astronomy and astrophysics, and that we have a very strong Irish involvement in this project,” Ray James Webb. I mentioned the launch of.

DIAS is currently working with ESA on the Atmospheric Remote Sensing Exoplanet Large-Scale Survey (ARIEL) Telescope to help build key equipment. ARIEL aims to observe at least 1,000 known exoplanets and study their chemical composition and thermal structure.

While many other national and international projects are in the DIAS pipeline, the long-awaited launch of the James Webb Telescope and the important role of DIAS in it will be significant achievements over the years to come. Probably.

Ray told SiliconRepublic.com that he had great expectations for the telescope and was excited to see what would come from his journey in space. “We are confident that we will go 100pc. At some point, we are looking through the lens.”

