Prioritize science and technology to improve quality of life: Sivan





K., Director and Secretary of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO). Science and technology are the priority strategies for the next phase of the national development program, Sivan said.

For KL students who will be considered universities at the 11th convocation in online mode, Dr. Sivan will provide science and technology to improve quality of life, create quality talent and a center of excellence. He emphasized the need to develop powerful capabilities. An environment that enables innovation and gains a reputation for global leadership in science and technology.

Another focus is to mainstream R & D activities and revise traditional methodologies for enabling space systems, missions, and space-based services. Dr. Siban says there are many planetary expeditions that have benefited the world’s scientific community, including Chandrayaan 1 and 2, Mars rover missions, and Astrosat missions.

He said that when new national education policies are implemented, academic institutions will become a platform for innovation, addressing the real problems of society, and this institutional framework complements and complements existing traditional approaches to socio-economic development. Said that there is a possibility.

He said that areas such as machine learning, artificial intelligence, big data analytics, IoT, and genetic engineering have great opportunities to get in touch with the lives of the general public through a number of features that can be transformed into meaningful applications. He observed that it plays an important role and offers many opportunities to make a difference in people’s lives today.

Space technology enables industry and society. It covers areas such as banking and finance, telecom, DTH for education and entertainment, navigation, surveillance and security, governance, healthcare, and other areas of sustainable development, he elaborated. ..

Dr. Sivan mentioned ISRO’s unique capabilities in space technology and said that since the humble beginnings of the 1960s, the National Space Program has witnessed many developments and achievements.

We have mastered many important and strategic technologies, developed our own complex space technology, built state-of-the-art infrastructure, operated three rockets, increased the number of launches, and diversified missions. Improves sex and brings about technological improvements. Students on immense opportunities in the space sector in the areas of satellite construction, rockets, rocket and navigation services, electro-optic imaging systems, microelectronics, antennas, RF electronics, PCB manufacturing and wiring, and space subsystem assembly. Is to let you know.

He said students should be aware of their potential and work hard to be proud of themselves and the country.

Kamalbari, President and Managing Director of the Volvo Group in India, has been awarded an honorary doctorate by spiritual eloquent Chaganti Koteswararao, founder, Silicon Andura, Kuchibotra Anand, and actor Ali. rice field.

The President of SS Mansa University conferred degrees on graduates, graduate students and doctoral degrees. Deputy Prime Minister G. Pardha Saradhi Varma submitted the convocation report, and President Koneru Satyanarayana delivered the convocation speech.

