Deploy the Python Visualization Panel app to Google Cloud | Sophia Yang December 2021

Is it possible to deploy a Python app or dashboard to the cloud without using Dockerfile without knowing anything about Docker or Kubernetes? Yes, it’s possible and surprisingly easy with Google Cloud App Engine. This article describes how to deploy a Panel app to Google Cloud using only three short scripts, and how to use Github Actions to automate your workflow.

Here’s what my very simple sample app looks like. Hosted here (keeps live for 3 months). For more examples and inspiration for the Panel app, check out our previous blog posts on awesome-panel.org, panel.holoviz.org, and the HoloViz tool.

All the code in this article is available at https://github.com/sophiamyang/panel_gcp.

Set up your Google Cloud account to enable App Engine.

The App Engine documentation (https://cloud.google.com/appengine/docs/standard/python3/quickstart) contains the four steps required to enable project execution.

Install and initialize the Google Cloud SDK on your local machine. Install the Google Cloud SDK. The procedure depends on the operating system and shell type, but for Macbooks using zsh I used: brew install –cask google-cloud-sdksource / usr / local / Caskroom / google-cloud-sdk / latest /google-cloud-sdk/completion.zsh.incInitialize gcloud: gcloud initSet project to your-project (or the name / ID you used):

gcloud config set project your-project

Create a new directory and create the following three files in this directory or get them from the repository: https: //github.com/sophiamyang/panel_gcp

app.py

This is a Python file that creates a Panel app. To run this app locally, just run conda install panelhvplot and runpanelserveapp.py.

Requirements.txt

This file lists all the package dependencies for your Panel app.

app.yaml

This is the App Engine configuration file. The panel app is a type of Bokeh app, which requires env: flex and an entry point. The flexible environment supports WebSockets. Other types of apps may not require a flex environment and entry points.

Initialize the App Engine app: gcloud app createDeploy app: gcloud app deploy

After gcloud worked hard to set up the project for a few minutes, you should be able to see the dashboard live at your-project.ue.r.appspot.com.

that’s it! Now you can share that URL with anyone who wants to use your app. If you have problems deploying, it may be helpful to check the logs and debug: https: //console.cloud.google.com/debug

To see the overall information: https: //console.cloud.google.com/appengine

To check the version: https: //console.cloud.google.com/appengine/versions

In practice, when developing and improving a Panel application, you often want to redeploy different versions of your application over time, keeping a record of each version of the file. Github actions can be very helpful in streamlining this process. With Github Actions, you can set up a workflow where the build, test, or deploy process runs every time you push a change, tag a release, or get a PR.

First, you need to follow the steps in these documents to create a service account, add the key to the service account, and download the key in a JSON file. Enable the AppEngineAdmin API. If you haven’t done this yet, create a new Github. Create a repository, add all three files from Section 3 to this repository and push them to Github. Go to the Github repository settings secret and add two secrets.

GCP_CREDENTIALS: Copy and paste the key from the downloaded JSON file

GCP_PROJECT: The name of the project. In the above example it would be your project.

This is a Github Actions configuration file. This example deploys the app to Google Cloud App Engine every time there is a push to the main branch.

Now you’re ready for the Github action. Execution information[アクション]You can check it on the tab. If you try to add another app here, the workflow will start running automatically.

Now you can see that the two apps are running

Overall, this article uses three simple scripts to deploy a visualization Panel app to Google Cloud App Engine and another configuration file to set up a Github action. Why am I not using Google Cloud Run or AWS? From what I’ve read, Google Cloud Run seems to be more flexible and cheaper, but I need to include a Dockerfile, so I wanted to start with the simplest implementation using App Engine. When I have time, I may write another article on Google Cloud Run. As for AWS, my friend at Anaconda is working on something really great to simplify the AWS deployment process, which will be available in 2022. Please stay tuned.

For those interested in video tutorials, the video version of this article is:

Acknowledgments: Thanks to Jim Bednar and Philipp Rudiger for their support and guidance.

By Sophiayan on December 18, 2021

