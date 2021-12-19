Google Pixel Android Phone crashes into recovery mode on December 12th





A new update has been added at the end of this story.

The original story (published December 14, 2021) is as follows:

Android 12 is Google’s latest operating system released with Pixel 6. It brings noticeable upgrades and UI changes, but many say it’s a major downgrade in terms of design consistency.

That said, we tried to cover all the bugs and issues that are currently affecting users with a dedicated Android 12 bug tracker.

And now, according to a recent report from Pixel owners (1,2,3,4,5), the December Android 12 update will crash and recover some devices.

Rebooting in recovery mode isn’t a big deal, but users say they only get the option to “retry” or “reset to factory settings”.

Android seems to crash only when a Bluetooth or wired audio device is connected. Interestingly, Google has fixed some audio issues on Android 12 in a recent November update.

Source

Hi guys. I installed the December update on Monday. After a while, I plugged my wired earphones into the headphone jack and the phone immediately shut down and started in recovery mode. The phone was able to restart without any problems, but I was worried that the data might be corrupted. Since then I have tested it a few more times, and this bug occurs 100% of the time for me. Plug something into the headphone jack and your phone will be guaranteed to enter recovery mode. Has anyone else experienced this? (source)

I recently updated my Pixel 4a to Android 12. Originally, the only problem was that I had to re-pair the device every time I used it, but after the latest security update, when I try to connect to, the phone crashes into the recovery screen. Bluetooth device. Rebooting the phone will start it normally, but after about 10 seconds the phone will try to connect automatically to the device and this cycle will repeat. My car and earphones try to connect whenever they are within range, so my phone is the only way I can use to turn off Bluetooth completely. (source)

Many say they were able to boot successfully after disconnecting the audio device. Nevertheless, this is a very serious problem as users will not be able to use audio devices such as headphones and earphones.

Others say that updating the app and Play Store to the latest version solved the problem, but the solution doesn’t seem to help everyone.

Also, Google hasn’t said anything yet, so it seems that it will take some time before Pixel users can use their audio devices. As always, stay tuned as Google fixes the Pixel December update recovery mode issue and this space will be updated to reflect the same space.

Update 1 (December 18th)

02:00 pm (IST): Updating the Google app to the latest available version seems to fix the problem for many users (1, 2, 3, 4). Therefore, we recommend that you update the app immediately.

Note: Be sure to follow the dedicated Android section for more stories like this.

PiunikaWeb started out as a purely investigative journalism website with a focus primarily on “breaking news” or “exclusive” news. In no time, our story was covered by Forbes, Foxnews, Gizmodo, TechCrunch, Engadget, The Verge, Macrumors and many more. Want to know more about us? I’m heading here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://piunikaweb.com/2021/12/18/google-pixel-android-12-december-crashing-phone-to-recovery-mode/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos