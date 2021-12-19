Cryptocurrency Jobs: Exchanges Offer Best Dollars For Indian Cryptocurrency Talent





Mumbai: Cryptocurrency exchanges face the challenge of hiring experienced professionals due to the lack of people with relevant crypto skills in India.

Headhunters and industry executives say that the 2530 exchanges operating in India are the process by which the government brings stricter regulation and more government oversight.

The availability of blockchain talent in India for cryptocurrency exchanges is growing, but lacking. That’s one of the reasons why we have to offer high salary packages to technicians with monthly Rs 1.5-7 Rakı, said Malaysian Chairman Praveenkumar Vijayakumar-based crypto trading platform Belfrics Global.As exchange operations and blockchain adoption by enterprises increase, the demand for blockchain talent will become more competitive.

According to industry trackers, in most cases, the average salary offered to technical employees across the exchange is around 20,000 rupees per month for someone with 2-4 years of experience.

India is one of the fastest growing cryptocurrency markets in the world. According to a report from Chainanalysis, a blockchain data platform based in New York, the growth rate from January to June was 641% in 12 months. In the last few months, two Indian exchanges, CoinSwitch Kuber and Coin DCX, have achieved unicorn status.

“Currently, there are at least 40-50 CXO level openings between the top 10 exchanges. Most of the large, well-funded exchanges are scaling or pivoting, so of the talent beyond the level. Demand is strong, “said senior partner Ashish Sanganeria. Domestic technology leads Transsearch, a global headhunting company.

Take, for example, CoinSwitch Kuber, India’s leading cryptocurrency exchange, which has grown from 25 to over 380 employees over the past year and a half. Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of CoinSwitch Kuber, said:

Former WhatsApp Executive Ashish Chandra (General Counsel), Former Paytm Executive Krishna Hegde (SVP New Initiatives), Former Ola Executive Sarmad Nazki (CFO), Former Flipkart Executive Jayram Krishnan (VP Product), Former Directi Executive Nishit Das (Global Head of Talent Acquisition) ), And former Infosys executive Zeeshan Ramlan (Director and Head of HR) have all joined Coinswitch Kuber in the last few months.

Indian crypto exchanges have access to crypto talent for some professional crypto skills abroad, especially in Eastern European countries.

Node.js, Hyperledger, Smart Contracts, and Solidity are the best technology skills that cryptocurrency demands on the technology side.

The global nature of top crypto talents also contributes to rising salaries in India.

“Web3 companies and Work From Home have made it accessible to developers around the world, so there is competition for cryptocurrency talent from around the world and salaries are skyrocketing. Our early hires. Some of them. ” Edul Patel, co-founder and CEO of Mudrex’s crypto trading platform, said.

Some developers who haven’t participated in the role have received tokens to pay for the project. So if a new currency is clicked, they will plummet.

Cryptocurrency exchange headhunters and CEOs say there are two trends during hiring.

People still skeptical of this sector given regulatory uncertainty. People who make it clear that they want to join a crypto company because they believe it gives them the opportunity to make money right away. In India, the digital skills market is already very strong, with both legacy and new age companies hiring technology professionals at record levels and record high salaries.

Professionals with encryption and Web3 skills are paid 1030% more than professionals with high-demand digital skills with the same experience. “I think this sector has been hot for quite some time as India will be the top market for cryptocurrencies in the world,” said Sanganeria of Transsearch.

Exchanges claim that offering high salaries can attract talent, but not sustain it. “Most of the time, employees focus on trading rather than work,” says the CEO of a large exchange. “And as we continue to receive offers from our competitors, it is often very difficult to retain these employees.”

