Plans to integrate Duo and Meet scrubbed by Google, reportedly





Last year, Google reported rumors calling for the integration of two video chat apps into one. Duo, a service for consumer video chat, will be integrated with Meet. The latter is Google’s video conferencing service in favor of enterprise users.

Google has no plans to offer one Android-only consumer video chat app.

Google’s plan is to send a simple “Happy Birthday” video message (with a balloon animation) or to show your spouse that the store shelves are completely gone from the toilet paper in the supermarket. It was to create a single video app that you could use. .. Use the same app to get a video of everyone working on an Anderson contract at home and discuss if adjustments are needed.

Duo will be replaced by Meet instead of merging with Meet.

According to 9to5 Google, the platform name is Duet, which is a combination of the first two letters of Duo and the last two letters of Meet. However, according to the latest report, Google isn’t trying to combine the two video chat services, but will replace Duo with Meet. In other words, Google no longer has plans to offer dedicated video services for consumers. Members of the Google Duo team were surprised that Google decided to stop development when discussions took place last year and plans progressed, sources said. Consumer-only video chat app.

The only consumer feature that Google may add to Meet is the ability to allow consumers to call and initiate a Meet video conference. Business users typically use links and email to plan video conferences through Meet. Enterprise video calls are often more pre-planned than consumer video calls, and in the latter case they are often impulsive.

In addition to allowing Meet meetings to start over the phone, there was talk of adding Duo’s end-to-end encryption. The team that was working on Duet is said to be on the Meet team or working on other enterprise-related Google features. As a result, there was little Duo development last year. “There is no change in our plans to continue investing in consumer users,” Google told 9to5Google.

The company created a list containing the changes it pushed to Duo users last year. This list contains an updated UI to help Duo support Material You. Extended support for tablets and foldable devices has also been added, along with:

Add Duo to Samsung TV. Share your HD screen. New controls for sharing screens. New protection and spam control. 18 new video effects have been released for Duo. Updates have been submitted to improve Duo’s reliability and quality.

Google believes that one video streaming app for Android will reduce confusion.

The end of Duo was already telegraphed by Google in August when the app’s homepage UI was updated to match the homepage UI created for Google Meet. Whatever Google ultimately does, it says it has “a rich roadmap for both consumers and business users next year.”

As already mentioned, Google plans to replace Duo with Meet, but the focus will be on enterprise users. In other words, the raw app is called Meet instead of Duet. With only one video conferencing app to choose from, Android users can use it like Apple users with FaceTime without being confused about which one to use. Apple is promoting the use of FaceTime as a tool for businesses, especially for teleworkers.

In iOS 15, Apple has added support to allow users of devices other than Apple devices to join FaceTime video conferences by accepting links distributed by FaceTime users who share links from Apple devices. did.

