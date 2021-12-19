How to share Google Photos and videos with family and friends from your Android smartphone or tablet





Google Photos is one of the most widely used photo and video backup services in the world, thanks to the popularity of Android smartphones. This service allows users to back up their photos and videos from their smartphones and tablets to access other signed-in devices. However, Google also allows users to share their images and videos with other Google users and users who do not have a Google account using public links.

The holiday is approaching. From the easiest (link sharing) option to the fastest (nearby sharing) option on your smartphone or tablet, here’s a handy guide to sharing your favorite images and videos with Google Photos.

How to share Google Photos with anyone on the internet

This method creates a public link to the photo you want to share and is ideal for sharing content with users who aren’t using Google Photos.

Open the Google Photos app on your smartphone or tablet.

Identify the photo or video you want to share, tap and drag to select.

Tap the share icon that appears,[リンクの作成]Look for options.

Open an app such as WhatsApp or Gmail, paste the link and share.

Sharing photos via links may be convenient, but it may not be the most private way. This is because anyone who knows the link can access the shared images and videos. If you need a more private way to share your images, you can do so via Google Photos’ in-app messaging service or shared albums. If you’re close to someone in the same room who wants to share an album, you can also use Nearby Share to quickly and wirelessly share images and heavy videos.

How to share shared albums and Google Photos Open the Google Photos app on your smartphone or tablet.[共有]After tapping[共有アルバムの作成]Choose. After entering the album title,[写真を選択]Tap to select an image and video. Once you have selected all the images you need[共有]Tap. You can now select contacts to share within the Google Photos app. These contacts will see your shared albums in the Google Photos app. How to share Google Photos via in-app messages Open the Google Photos app on your smartphone or tablet. Tap to select a photo, or tap to drag to select an image or video to share.Is displayed[共有]Select the button.[Googleフォトで送信]Find the section. You can now select the contacts to share your photos with. How to share Google Photos via NearbyShare (Android only) Open the Google Photos app on your Android smartphone. Tap to select a photo, or tap to drag to select an image or video to share.Is displayed[共有]Select the button.[近くの共有]Tap an option, then select the users you want to share with. Recipients also need to review their settings to enable NearbyShare.To the recipient to start the transfer and wait for it to complete[同意する]Ask to tap.

