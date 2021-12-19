Disney ABC, ESPN darkens on YouTube TV after Google Deal expires





Disney’s network suite, including ABC and ESPN, went dark on YouTube TV after Media Conglomerate and Google were unable to sign a new deal before the midnight ET deadline on Friday, according to Variety.

In almost five years of history, YouTube TV’s first major blackout over shipping and handling battles (although YouTube TV dropped 19 Fox regional sports networks owned by Sinclair last year). Google said it would cut YouTube TV’s monthly bill from $ 64.99 to $ 49.99 by $ 15 now that Disney’s internet is dark.

More from Sportico.com

Disney’s previous agreement on ABC-owned TV stations, ESPN Network, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX Network, and National Geographic Channel expires on Friday (17 December) at 11:59 pm (Eastern Time). became.

We have been in good faith negotiations with Disney for several months. Unfortunately, despite best efforts, Google was unable to reach a fair agreement before the existing contract expired and the channel was no longer available on YouTube TV, Google said in a statement. While this content is off the platform, we will reduce the monthly fee from $ 64.99 to $ 49.99 by $ 15.

Google added, we know that this is frustrating news for our customers and not what we wanted. We will continue the conversation with Disney and advocate on your behalf, hoping to restore the content on YouTube TV. Current YouTube TV members will receive a $ 15 credit on their next bill after December 17th.

Even with a 23% price cut, YouTube TV is undoubtedly losing a large number of angry subscribers due to a power outage. In particular, just as the college bowl season begins, this service is losing ESPN, the most expensive cable network for pay TV dialing.

Disney turned its finger on Google.

Disney has continued to negotiate with Google’s YouTube TV in a statement to Variety, but unfortunately said it refused to trade fairly based on market conditions. As a result, subscribers are unmatched in live sports and news, as well as ABC, ESPN Network, Disney Channel, Freeform, FX Network, National Geographic Channel for kids, families, and general entertainment shows. You no longer have access to your network portfolio.

The story continues

Disney continues to prepare to reach a fair agreement with Google as soon as possible to minimize the inconvenience of YouTube TV viewers by restoring the network. We hope Google will participate in that effort.

The controversy revolves around money. Google claimed that Disney was demanding higher prices on TV networks than services of its size, Internet giants said a disagreement was announced on Monday. YouTube also mentioned in a blog post that customers can sign up for the Disney Bundle ($ 13.99 / month) for on-demand access to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu with ads.

Analysts estimate that YouTube TV is one of the largest Internet pay-TV services in the United States with over 4 million subscribers. Alphabet, Google’s parent company, finally reported that YouTube TV had more than 3 million customers as of the third quarter of 2020.

Please note that the direct competitor to YouTube TV is Hulu + LiveTV, which is managed by Disney and has a majority ownership. As of the September quarter, Hulu had 4 million live TV customers, up 300,000 from the previous quarter, but down from 4.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Starting December 21, the price of the Hulu + Live TV package will increase by $ 5 per month with the addition of Disney Plus and ESPN Plus options.

Disney-owned channels darkened on YouTube TV include: Local ABC channel. ABC News Live; Disney Channel; Disney Junior; Disney XD; Freeform; FX; FXX; FXM; National Geographic; National Geographic Wild; ESPN; ESPN2; ESPN3 (via ESPN App); ESPNU; ESPNews; SEC Network; and ACC network.

In addition, YouTube TV subscribers no longer have access to previous DVR recordings from Disney Channel.

Google had a similar standoff NBCUniversal earlier this fall, including a contract with the NBCU cable network and a local NBC station. Before the two companies reached an agreement, Google was preparing to reduce YouTube TV’s monthly fee by $ 10 when the NBCU channel went dark. Meanwhile, last week, Roku and Google resolved the difference in terms of delivery between the core YouTube app and the YouTube TV app on the Roku platform, more than seven months after YouTube TV was removed from the Rokus Channel Store.

Immediately after the Disney-Google deal expired on Friday night, YouTube had already removed all mousehouse networks from its channel lineup list.

Best of Sportico.com

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/disney-abc-espn-dark-youtube-195106067.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos