Dentists say pandemic stress seems to be hitting our teeth





The stress and anxiety associated with an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic can be manifested in people’s mouths, reporting an increasing number of patients with cracked, damaged, or injured teeth. Says the dentist who is.

Bruce Ward, a dentist in the Vancouver area, said he was aware that pandemic pressure was causing more people to unintentionally clench their jaws and brush their teeth.

“It’s like rubbing two ivory together,” Ward said, explaining the grinding noise that others often notice first.

The signs of bruxism are morning jaw pain, headaches, and tooth pain, but sometimes even worse, he said.

“I pulled out two teeth [recently]It was split on the other side across the middle and bottom of the tooth. “

Ward, a former president of the British Columbia Dental Association, said he was attending a zoom meeting with a colleague who said he recently saw more damaged teeth as a result of bruxism, a condition known as bruxism.

Usually stress related

Ward said that bruxism and jaw clenching are usually associated with increased stress and stress levels for people during a pandemic.

Although teeth are designed to withstand masticatory pressure, inadvertent grinding can dramatically improve functionality and can cause teeth to crack, chip, or loosen.

“It’s very harmful to your joints, and it really stresses your muscles,” Ward said. “It also stresses your teeth. It’s a great force on your teeth.”

Dentists usually recommend that patients use special mouthpieces at night to protect their teeth and take steps to reduce the stress of life.

“Many people tell me,’How can I stop it?'” Ward said. “And I’m going,’Go to Fiji, sell everything you have and lie on the beach all day long.'”

Appear in different ways

Vancouver’s addiction and mental health counselor, Nirmala Laniga, said the pandemic puts extra stress on people and can manifest themselves in many different shapes and locations, including people’s mouths.

Raniga said night bruxism, bruxism, and sleep-talking are signs of physical attempts to deal with emotional problems.

“It’s a way to relieve stress,” she said. “Your body releases stress by grinding, so the idea is how to release your stress by working through these painful memories.”

A woman wearing a face mask to control the spread of COVID-19 passed a photo of a smiling woman outside a dental clinic in Vancouver in August 2020. (DarrylDyck / The Canadian Press)

The Canadian Dentist Association said the evidence of increased bruxism problems during a pandemic is anecdotal, but delaying oral health care can lead to health problems.

“The COVID-19 pandemic can affect the lives of many people and interfere with good habits and daily lives of individuals,” said Dr. Aaron Barry, Deputy CEO of the Association. It is stated in.

“More frequent snacks, consumption of sweeter foods and drinks, not keeping up with regular dental practice, and not keeping up with regular toothpaste and dental floss can lead to results,” he says. I did.

The Canadian Dental Association website suggests consulting your dentist about bruxism and relaxation techniques to use during the day and before bedtime.

“Practice stress-relieving activities such as staying active, yoga and meditation, deep breathing exercises, massage therapy, listening to music and bathing,” the website says.

A nutritious diet and restrictions on caffeine and alcohol have also been proposed as ways to reduce stress and facilitate bruxism, the association says.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/canada-dentists-teeth-damage-pandemic-stress-1.6291477 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos