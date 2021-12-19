Google needs help to fix Android Auto error that no one can explain





Android Auto recently received many new features, including the long-awaited dual SIM support, but Google is working 24 hours a day to improve the overall experience by solving the widest range of issues. is.

Among them is the mysterious error that the mobile phone keyboard breaks down after closing Android Auto.

As recently reported, this issue seems to be encountered by more and more users. For some reason, the keyboard stopped working on the phone that was used to run Android Auto.

It’s not just the native software installed on your Android phone, as all keyboard apps appear to be affected. Samsung’s keyboard app will also be affected, as will Google and Microsoft.

Obviously, no one knows exactly why this is happening. Especially because a particular Android Auto update suddenly appeared without triggering this behavior.

Google confirmed that it was investigating the issue in November, but the company is now back to ask users for help. In a post on the Android Auto Support Forum, the search giant states that the Android Auto team needs more information about glitches, so a phone log is needed to diagnose the root cause of this error.

If you would like to help the company investigate this issue, please visit the linked discussion thread above to share the issue details with Google and provide more information on how to accurately send the report over the phone. please.

Of course, there is no ETA about when a full fix can land, but it goes without saying that you shouldn’t hold your breath. The investigation is still in its infancy, so it can take a considerable amount of time for Google to understand exactly what is happening and how to deal with it.

In most cases, the error will eventually be resolved at some point in 2022.

