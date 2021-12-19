iOS 15.2 How to use Apples’ amazing new iPhone privacy features





Apples iOS 15.2 is finally here, with important security updates and great new iPhone privacy features. In my opinion, the best new feature of the iPhone in iOS 15.2 is the long-awaited app privacy report.

The privacy report for the app, which was officially released on iOS 15 in the fall, was previously unreadable. This has changed in iOS 15.2 to give you access to an easy-to-read report that shows which apps are accessing which permissions and reveals which apps are tracking you on your iPhone.

The IOS 15.2s App Privacy Report is now built on the infamous App Tracking Transparency feature, giving you control over who can track you between websites and other apps. It’s also similar to the privacy label released in iOS 14. It shows the data that the iPhone app collects, so you can determine if it’s worth the download.

One of the really cool things about the App Privacy Report released in iOS 15.2 is that it offers the opportunity to revoke permissions that your app doesn’t need. If the weather app keeps accessing your iPhone’s camera, it’s a good idea to remove the app or revoke your permission immediately.

How to find and use the privacy report for the iOS 15.2 app

So you probably want to see your report as soon as possible. The first step is easy. If you haven’t done so already[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Download and install iOS 15.2 from, and follow the instructions.

After using iOS 15.2[設定]>[プライバシー]Go to and scroll down the app’s privacy report to the bottom right.[アプリのプライバシーレポートをオンにする]Choose.

Next, you’ll need to use your iPhone for a while as usual to store enough data in the app you’re using for your review.

Description of privacy report for iOS 15.2s app

The iOS 15.2s app privacy report, data and sensor access top section shows which apps have accessed iPhone permissions such as camera, location, and microphone, and when they were accessed.

As you can see from the screenshot, my Apple Mail app is accessing my contacts. This is fine … [+] Given that I need to do so in order to be able to send emails.

Apple iPhone

As you can see from the screenshot, my email app is accessing my contacts. This is fine considering that I need access to be able to send emails. The weather app is accessing my location but is giving permission to access the weather in my area. So some permissions make sense, but if the mail app was accessing my location, Id would revoke those permissions fairly sharply.

The next section, App Network Activity, shows the domains that iPhone apps connect to and when. The app connects to your domain to perform tasks such as delivering email and connecting to other devices for video calls. Your app may need some domains to connect to to perform its tasks, but your app can also send data to your ad network to target your ads.

In the iOS 15.2 App Privacy Report, App Network Activity shows which domain the iPhone app has … [+] When did you contact me?

Apple iPhone

Website network activity, on the other hand, shows the domains accessed by websites accessed through the iPhone app’s web browser. Finally,[ほとんどの連絡先ドメイン]Shows the domains contacted by all apps and the websites visited by those apps.

According to Apple, the iOS 15.2s App Privacy Report highlights domains that multiple apps touch. This is because these domains can collect data and combine it to create profiles targeted by your ads. If you look at this section, as I did, you’ll see that many of the domains are linked to Google.

Why Use the iOS 15.2 App Privacy Report

What are you waiting for? Apples iOS 15.2 comes with great new iPhone features, such as the ability to hide emails directly from the email app and Find My updates to identify devices that may be tracking you.

The iPhone security has also been upgraded, so it’s really easy to update to iOS 15.2, taking into account the great app privacy report. It’s very easy to use, and if you revoke permissions or remove apps, your iPhone’s privacy will be greatly improved.

