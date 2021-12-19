According to the report, favorite Christmas cookies by state





The holiday season draws on top plates and family recipes.

ST. Petersburg, Florida. Is it just us or do we scream for dessert on holidays?

When families get together for a vacation, many people across the United States are looking to bake their favorite Christmas cookies and holiday desserts.

Google has shared with USA Today a list of Christmas cookie recipes that Americans are searching by state. You and your neighbors may have more in common than you think … or this list may surprise you.

Based on a unique search, Google Trends curator Annanya Raghavan told USA Today that she was able to see how searches differ by region.

“The East Coast seems to prefer cookies that are internationally inspired by search, the South seems to be looking for Christmas-flavored sweets, and the Midwest is looking for Christmas cookies with alternative ingredients.” Ragavan told the press.

Google Trends observed the search during the week of November 29th to December 6th, focusing on the most searched Christmas cookies in one state compared to other parts of the United States.

This is a list of Christmas cookies that are uniquely searched for in each state.

Alabama Christmas Cookie Fudge

Alaska chocolate Christmas cookies

Arizona Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies

Arkansaw Christmas Sugar Cookies

California Snoopy Christmas Cookies

Colorado keto Christmas cookies

Connecticut Italian Christmas Cookies

Delaware Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

District of Columbia Old-fashioned Italian Christmas cookies

Florida Hershey Kiss Christmas Cookies

Georgia Christmas Rice Krispies Treats

Hawaii Cherry Christmas Cookies

Aida Hope Peppermint Christmas Cookies

Illinois Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Indiana Christmas Cookie Fudge

Iowaketo Christmas cookie

Kansas M & M Christmas Cookies

Kentucky Christmas Cookie Fudge

Louisiana Christmas cookie cake

Main gluten-free Christmas cookies

Maryland Greek Christmas Cookies

Massachusetts Swedish Christmas Cookies

Michigan snowball cookie

Minnesota Gluten Free Christmas Cookies

Mississippi Christmas Cookies Ice Cream

Missouri Christmas Cookie Dip

Montana Gluten Free Christmas Cookies

Nebraska Christmas Cookie Fudge

Nevada Christmas Sugar Cookies

New Hampshire Chocolate Christmas Cookies

New jersey Italian Christmas cookies

New Mexico Peppermint Christmas Cookies

New York Anise Christmas Cookies

North Carolina Christmas Cookies Ice Cream

Norwegian Christmas Cookies in North Dakota

Oklahoma Christmas Cookie Fudge

Oregon Lemon Christmas Cookies

Pennsylvania Italian Christmas Cookies

Rhode Island Italian Christmas Cookies

South Carolina Christmas Cookies Ice Cream

South Dakota Christmas Cookies

Tennessee Christmas Cookie Fudge

Texas Christmas Cookie Ice Cream

Utah Oreo Christmas Cookies

Vermont Italian Christmas Cookies

Virginia Ooey Christmas Cookies

Washington Vegan Christmas Cookies

West Virginia Chocolate Christmas Cookies

Wisconsin Single Ten Free Christmas Cookies

Wyoming Ket Christmas Cookies

According to Google Trends, the most uniquely searched cookie in Florida was the Hershey Kiss Christmas cookie.

Here is the recipe if you want to try it.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/nation-world/usa-state-favorite-christmas-cookie-by-google-search-history/67-1a741bcf-d621-4660-a1a6-fe3fb12b72fa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos