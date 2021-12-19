Tech
According to the report, favorite Christmas cookies by state
The holiday season draws on top plates and family recipes.
ST. Petersburg, Florida. Is it just us or do we scream for dessert on holidays?
When families get together for a vacation, many people across the United States are looking to bake their favorite Christmas cookies and holiday desserts.
Google has shared with USA Today a list of Christmas cookie recipes that Americans are searching by state. You and your neighbors may have more in common than you think … or this list may surprise you.
Based on a unique search, Google Trends curator Annanya Raghavan told USA Today that she was able to see how searches differ by region.
“The East Coast seems to prefer cookies that are internationally inspired by search, the South seems to be looking for Christmas-flavored sweets, and the Midwest is looking for Christmas cookies with alternative ingredients.” Ragavan told the press.
Google Trends observed the search during the week of November 29th to December 6th, focusing on the most searched Christmas cookies in one state compared to other parts of the United States.
This is a list of Christmas cookies that are uniquely searched for in each state.
Alabama Christmas Cookie Fudge
Alaska chocolate Christmas cookies
Arizona Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies
Arkansaw Christmas Sugar Cookies
California Snoopy Christmas Cookies
Colorado keto Christmas cookies
Connecticut Italian Christmas Cookies
Delaware Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
District of Columbia Old-fashioned Italian Christmas cookies
Florida Hershey Kiss Christmas Cookies
Georgia Christmas Rice Krispies Treats
Hawaii Cherry Christmas Cookies
Aida Hope Peppermint Christmas Cookies
Illinois Chocolate Crinkle Cookies
Indiana Christmas Cookie Fudge
Iowaketo Christmas cookie
Kansas M & M Christmas Cookies
Kentucky Christmas Cookie Fudge
Louisiana Christmas cookie cake
Main gluten-free Christmas cookies
Maryland Greek Christmas Cookies
Massachusetts Swedish Christmas Cookies
Michigan snowball cookie
Minnesota Gluten Free Christmas Cookies
Mississippi Christmas Cookies Ice Cream
Missouri Christmas Cookie Dip
Montana Gluten Free Christmas Cookies
Nebraska Christmas Cookie Fudge
Nevada Christmas Sugar Cookies
New Hampshire Chocolate Christmas Cookies
New jersey Italian Christmas cookies
New Mexico Peppermint Christmas Cookies
New York Anise Christmas Cookies
North Carolina Christmas Cookies Ice Cream
Norwegian Christmas Cookies in North Dakota
Oklahoma Christmas Cookie Fudge
Oregon Lemon Christmas Cookies
Pennsylvania Italian Christmas Cookies
Rhode Island Italian Christmas Cookies
South Carolina Christmas Cookies Ice Cream
South Dakota Christmas Cookies
Tennessee Christmas Cookie Fudge
Texas Christmas Cookie Ice Cream
Utah Oreo Christmas Cookies
Vermont Italian Christmas Cookies
Virginia Ooey Christmas Cookies
Washington Vegan Christmas Cookies
West Virginia Chocolate Christmas Cookies
Wisconsin Single Ten Free Christmas Cookies
Wyoming Ket Christmas Cookies
According to Google Trends, the most uniquely searched cookie in Florida was the Hershey Kiss Christmas cookie.
Here is the recipe if you want to try it.
