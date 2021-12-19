Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Has signed a purchase agreement for the acquisition of Classroom Salon Holdings LLC.





New York, NY, December 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (GTII or our company), a Nevada company, www.gtii-us.com today has a membership unit purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Classroom Salon Holdings, LLC (Classroom Salon Holdings). Was signed. Classroom Salon, LLC (Classroom Salon), an affiliate of GTII and Classroom Salon Holdings, previously extended the final purchase agreement to December 30, 2021.

Classroom Salon Holdings is a limited liability company in Delaware founded with the purpose of acquiring Classroom Salon, LLC. The acquisition is expected to take place within 30 days. Classroom Salon utilizes interfaces, workflows, and algorithms that provide educators with a unique set of tools to teach and evaluate the work of the course. This software was developed in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University.

Classroom Salons software uses algorithms aimed at observing and understanding the reaction of students as they learn the material. Analyze 180 different actions such as mouse scrolling, time spent reading a particular passage, clicks, and many custom interface tools such as highlighters. The results are analyzed and provide educators with tools to understand areas of student interest and areas where students need a more educational focus.

In consideration of the acquisition of Classroom Salon Holdings, GTII will issue 10 million shares (10,000,000 shares) of the Company’s common stock.

David Reichman, Chairman of GTII, said signing this agreement means very personal to me, both as Chairman and a longtime shareholder of the company. Our management has been able to combine our obligation to work wisely for our shareholders with our desire to do good for our shareholders to create a synergistic effect. These new workflows give students with limited resources access to the latest learning tools and technologies in today’s outlook, from anywhere. I think today is a great day for GTII.

Tommy Wang, Managing Member of Classroom Salon Holdings, added: David and GTII believe they have the ability to take years of development to the next level. The common stock review is evidence of our belief in GTII. Together, we can make a difference in both GTII and the American educational environment.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. About: GTII, a publicly traded company founded in Nevada, specializes in acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, forecasts, and risky assumptions, and actual results and results may differ materially from expectations or expectations. It may contain some uncertainty. A statement of the amount and timing of our earnings, expected revenue, distribution, and expected revenue related to future quarterly and yearly growth. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in our submissions and reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events may differ materially from those predicted or envisioned in the forward-looking statements due to the many factors that are detailed from time to time in the filings with the SEC. In particular, we are unable to sustain growth or achieve profitability based on many factors, including, but not limited to, the risk of not being able to find and acquire businesses and assets that enable us to make a profit. There is a possibility. This section refers to the notes contained in our latest SEC filing. Keep in mind that we have incurred and will continue to incur significant costs during the development phase and there is no guarantee that we will generate sufficient revenue to offset these costs, both short-term and long-term. give me. New business units may be exposed to additional regulatory costs and unknown exposures, but the impact is unpredictable at this time.

Estimates, projects, forecasts, wills, appointments, appointments, possibilities, possibilities, possibilities, forecasts, plans, intentions, beliefs, expectations, objectives, goals, goals, objectives, possibilities, or similar expressions So, let us know the expected nature of the event. Or the results generally give a statement about the future outlook. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that are stated only at the time of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, change or withdraw any forward-looking statement for new information, future events or other reasons.

